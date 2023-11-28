Who does ‘Transformers’ legend Peter Cullen voice in ‘Invincible’ season 2?

We loved the new additions to the colorful cast of characters in the second season of Invincible. The voice cast is stacked with familiar names including Phil LaMarr, Tim Robinson and Rob Delaney, but there’s also a member of voice-acting royalty joining the party.

Peter Cullen, best known for being the one and only voice for the Autobot leader, Optimus Prime, has joined the cast of the Amazon original series. Cullen has achieved legendary status in the industry for his four decades of work on Transformers. Over that time he’s voiced (almost) every iteration of Optimus Prime, including the Michael Bay movies and most recently in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

So it’s safe to say he’s been a big part of every Transformers fan’s childhood, and that includes Invincible creator Robert Kirkman himself. Whilst speaking to Polygon, Kirkman expressed his excitement at getting to work with Cullen.

“Just flat-out, every fiber of my being was screaming, Don’t ask him about Optimus Prime. Don’t talk about Optimus Prime. What are you doing? Just be a professional, come on.”

It turns out even one of the most successful comic book writers of this decade can get a little flustered in the presence of Peter Cullen.

But who does Peter Cullen voice in the second season?

Image via Amazon

His voice is iconic and instantly recognisable, so if you’ve been paying attention to the latest episodes of Invincible you may have already recognized him. Cullen portrays Thaedus, the leader of the coalition planets, a group dedicated to fighting against the Viltrumites and their tyranny over other planets.

The character’s first appearance is in the third episode of season 2, although he’s a pretty big player in the overall story so we’ll likely be seeing more of him in the future.