Who is Alex Bordyukov from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 8?

Season eight of Bachelor in Paradise has been a roller coaster ride of self-eliminations, controversial contestants, and now the addition of 10 brand new bachelors and bachelorettes to spice up what has already been a heated competition. During the Oct. 24 episode of Week Five, Alex Bordyukov was among the five new bachelors added to the cast, a man whose washboard abs precede himself.

Having appeared in several Bachelor Nation shows across various countries, Alex is far from a new face in the crowd. He is not only a veteran but a surprising one at that given how many times he’s already appeared in the franchise. Has he learned from his past mistakes? Will the fourth time be the charm?

Who is Bachelor in Paradise newcomer, Alex Bordyukov?

Let’s get the most important thing out of the way. Alex is, first and foremost, a startling good-go-go dancer. Look no further than episode 3 of The Bachelorette season 13 when he and the rest of the bachelors appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Season 13 of The Bachelorette was lauded by many as one of the most attractive seasons, and it really takes only a single glance at Alex to understand why.

Unfortunately, Alex was sent home in Week 6 of The Bachelorette but that didn’t stop his pursuit of love. He went on to appear in season two of Bachelor in Paradise Australia and season one of Bachelor in Paradise Canada. And now he’s back for season eight of the US’s Bachelor in Paradise. Clearly, he still has not given up.

Alex is not the kind of man you want to take your eyes off of, but if you close them and listen you’ll pick up on a Russian accent flicked with American undertones from his many years of living in the States. Alex is 34 years old and, according to his Linkedin page, an assistant coach at Wayne State University and works for Sutton Leasing, Inc. as an accountant. He is six foot two, tattoo-less, and is a romantic who likes to treat his significant other like a queen, according to his archived bio from The Bachelorette. Can you say swoon?

During Week Five of Bachelor in Paradise Alex quickly hit it off with Victoria Fuller. Victoria shared that despite being in a relationship with Johnny DePhillipo, she felt an immediate connection to Alex, which is why she asked him on a date. Whether or not Alex will get the chance to treat Victoria like a queen will be explored when new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.