Who is ‘Bachelor’ alum Tia Booth’s husband, Taylor Mock?

Tia Booth tried her luck at love three times on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but her true love was back home the whole time.

Booth married Taylor Mock on Nov. 5, 2023, after two years of dating and almost a year after the birth of their son Tatum back in December of 2022. Mock first started pursuing the reality TV star right before she had to leave to film her second stint on the heavenly beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, but once that failed, Booth finally gave him a chance.

Everything to know about Taylor Mock, The Bachelor star Tia Booth’s husband

Unlike his wife, Taylor Mock wasn’t in the public eye much until he met her. Although he’s become somewhat of a family influencer since, according to Us Weekly, the newlywed is a California native who works as a construction and project manager in Nashville’s Franklin Construction Group and holds a business administration degree from Arizona State University.

Mock, who met Booth through mutual friends in 2021, proposed during a Bachelor live show in Atlanta in April 2022 with the help of two familiar faces of Bachelor Nation, Becca Kufrin and her beau Thomas Jacobs, per People.

“Dad to Tatum” is Mock’s Instagram bio — an accurate description of his page, which is filled with adorable captures of his and the Bachelor star’s son, Tatum. Apart from being an apparently devoted dad and loving husband, the project manager seems to enjoy working out, reading, and hanging out with his best buddies. He’s also got a really good sense of humor, playfully teasing his family on social media every chance he gets.