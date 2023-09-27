This is not the first time the 'DWTS' contestant has dazzled viewers with his charisma.

With his 17-year-long dream coming true last night (Sept. 26), Barry Williams showed Dancing with the Stars viewers across the globe what he is capable of — that he is truly a ray of sunshine!

After wanting to be on the beloved competition series for nearly two decades, Barry made his debut in the ballroom during the season 32 premiere of Dancing with the Stars last night, and his journey did not end there. After outlasting the first elimination of the season, big things lie ahead for The Brady Bunch star.

Who exactly is this Mirrorball Trophy contender? Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the one and only Barry Williams before the season progresses…

Who is Dancing with the Stars‘ Barry Williams?

Get some groovy memorabilia autographed by me at my eBay store, Barry Williams Direct! It is making memories that will last a lifetime! #BarryWilliams #GregBrady #The BradyBunch #Groovy #StayGroovy #eBay pic.twitter.com/TarWy6sSp7 — Barry Williams (@MrBarryWilliams) August 16, 2022

While Barry is a critically acclaimed actor, making his television debut in a Christmas episode of Dragnet in 1967, he is best known for his role as Greg Brady, the eldest of the Brady sons, on ABC’s The Brady Bunch.

Aside from starring in the timeless sitcom, Barry has been a part of numerous television shows and movies during his time in the limelight, such as Adam-12, The Invaders, That Girl, Mission: Impossible, The Mod Squad, Here Come the Brides, Hollywood 7, Mega Piranha, Blending Christmas, and more. But that’s not all.

When The Brady Bunch was canceled in 1974, the California native began to pursue another passion of his: musical theater. Barry was a part of touring productions of Grease, The Sound of Music, Pippin, West Side Story, and more, even making his Broadway debut in Romance/Romance alongside the legendary Alison Fraser.

To top it all off, Barry toured with a musical group called Barry Williams and the Traveliers, co-wrote an autobiography titled Growing Up Brady: I Was A Teenage Greg, made multiple appearances as a featured dancer at World’s Largest Disco in Buffalo, New York, and dipped his toes in many other endeavors — is there anything this superstar hasn’t accomplished?

While he is a television connoisseur, Barry is no stranger to competition shows either. In 2022, he competed on The Masked Singer alongside his co-stars from The Brady Bunch (Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland) as a trio of mummies. They were eliminated during week three — hopefully, he has more success on Dancing with the Stars!

How old is Barry Williams?

Barry was born in 1954 in Santa Monica, California, making him 68 years old (69 years old this Saturday) in 2023. Following the death of Florence Henderson in 2016, Barry is the oldest living cast member of The Brady Bunch, but his spirit is still as youthful!

In addition to this, he is the eldest celebrity competing on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars and has mentioned being inspired by his longtime friend Donny Osmond, the oldest contestant ever to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’m coming after you, Donny!” he exclaimed during last night’s premiere.

Who is Barry Williams’ dance partner on Dancing with the Stars?

This fall, Barry will be dancing alongside one of the most seasoned professionals that Dancing with the Stars has to offer: the one and only Peta Murgatroyd.

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Peta began dancing when she was just four years old, beginning with classical ballet, then transitioning to contemporary, ballroom dance, and Spanish dance. After being a part of Burn the Floor for several years, Peta joined Dancing with the Stars in 2011, competing in 14 seasons and taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy twice: once with Donald Driver and once with Nyle DiMarco.

She is even married to a fellow Dancing with the Stars pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, with two children of their own — how sweet is that?

For her 15th season, Peta is hitting the ballroom alongside Barry, and their future is already looking bright!

Dancing to a classic from The Brady Bunch titled “It’s a Sunshine Day,” the duo was as cute as can be during the season 32 premiere of Dancing with the Stars last night, receiving a score of 16 from the judges and managing to avoid falling into the bottom two. With Latin Night right around the corner, we can’t wait to see what tricks Barry and Peta have up their sleeves…

Dancing With the Stars airs weekly on ABC or Disney Plus at 8pm ET/PT — with such a star-studded cast, it is sure to be an unforgettable season!