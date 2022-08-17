Lord Of The Rings fans are excited about the upcoming The Rings Of Power series. Every casting announcement has gone viral, with fans eagerly waiting to learn who will play which roles in the forthcoming series. And fans got very excited when it was confirmed that Benjamin Walker would be playing Gil-galad.

But who is Benjamin Walker, and where have you seen him before?

Who is Benjamin Walker?

Benjamin Walker was born in Cartersville, Georgia, in 1982. He went to school at Interlochen Arts Academy before later going to the legendary Juilliard School of Art. Walker began dating Kaya Scodelario in 2014, and he would eventually marry her in 2015. The pair have two children together at the time of writing.

Walker has had a very varied career, working in theater, film, and television, and he’s even dipped his toes into the world of stand-up comedy, making him a very varied and skilled performer.

Where else have you seen Benjamin Walker?

Benjamin Walker made his film debut in 2004’s Kinsey, where he played a young version of the title character. Walker then went on to play Jim in 2005’s The Notorious Bettie Page. He made his TV debut in an episode of medical drama 3 lbs. in 2006. He would later make his Broadway debut in 2007’s staging of the classic play Inherit the Wing.

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, appearing in a variety of different things, and he has earned lots of praise from critics and viewers. Benjamin Walker likely appeared on many mainstream radars when he took the titular role in 2012’s Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, a film that quickly cemented itself as a cult-classic B-movie. Later, in 2013, he would get his star-making role, playing Kevin Connolly in the highly-praised TV movie Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight.

From here, his star continued to rise. In 2015 he would play George Pollard, Jr. in the historical drama In the Heart of the Sea. Then, in 2017, he would play Zeke Sikes in the popular crime thriller Shimmer Lake. 2019 was a banner year for Walker as he would appear in Love Is Blind, the highly praised independent film. He also appeared in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, playing the recurring role of Erik Gelden. This is the role that helped him break into the mainstream public’s consciousness, showing just how talented and skilled a performer he is.

In 2021, Walker appeared alongside Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne in The Ice Road, an action-thriller. The same year he also appeared in two episodes of the popular historical drama The Underground Railroad, and this performance was praised by critics and viewers alike. His most recent role hit screens in 2022, with Walker playing the role of Yves De La Croix in Sean McNamara’s fantasy adventure film The King’s Daughter.