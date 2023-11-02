Who is Cely Vazquez from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 2 and ‘Love Island Games’ season 1?

Calling all Love Island fans! Your favorite summertime series is back and better than ever with a brand new twist.

The Love Island Games premiered last night (November 1) on Peacock, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from Love Island: UK, Love Island: USA, Love Island: Australia, and beyond for a second chance at love. With just one episode in the books, we can already tell that this brand new series is going to be a smash hit in no time!

For those who are unfamiliar, Love Island Games will give former islanders “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions… In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With some of our favorite former islanders like Justine Ndiba, Imani Wheeler, Deb Chubb and more hitting the beach, we could not imagine a more star-studded cast, but there is one contestant in particular who caught our eye — the one and only Cely Vazquez from season 2 of Love Island: USA.

To learn what Cely is all about, as well as what her journey to find love the first time around looked like, just keep scrolling.

Who is Cely Vazquez?

Entering the Love Island: USA villa on day one, the singer-songwriter immediately coupled up with Tre Forte, however, when a bombshell arrived on day two, things quickly took a turn…

Johnny Middlebrooks arrived at the villa and instantaneously swept Cely off of her feet, stealing the 27-year-old away from Tre on day two and remaining coupled up until finale night (despite some infidelity that occurred during the infamous Casa Amor Week).

Coming in second place (falling short to Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew), Cely and Johnny pursued a relationship beyond Love Island: USA for a few months, however, things quickly came to a close.

In January of 2021, Cely took to Twitter to announce the breakup: “Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together. While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time. There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”

Likewise, Johnny announced the breakup via his Instagram story: “Thank you so much for everything. I appreciate the time we spent together on this unforgettable journey. I will forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created. Thank you to all of the fans who loved and supported us the whole way through. Much love.”

Since their split, it looks like the Sacramento, California native has been pursuing her music career even further, releasing four songs since her Love Island: USA experience came to a close — “What You Playin’ For,” “Caderita,” “On Me,” and “Don’t Need You.”

Other than that, based on her Instagram profile (which has amassed nearly 600k followers), Cely has been hitting numerous parties, attending several concerts and music festivals, traveling the world — from Hawaii to Mexico to Italy and beyond — and more.

Her most recent trip was to Fiji to film Love Island Games, announcing that she would be a part of the cast via Instagram last month: “Did ya miss me? 🥰 Love Island Games premieres Nov 1st on @peacock baby💕🫶 in Celybird we trust 🧘🏽‍♀️🫶🌈🦄🧚‍♀️💕 @loveislandusa #loveislandgames“

Locking lips with her ex-boyfriend, Johnny Middlebrooks, at the end of episode one, how will the rest of Cely Vazquez’s journey to find love play out on Love Island Games? Catch new episodes Sundays through Fridays on Peacock to see for yourself.