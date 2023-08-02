Who is it that returns to ‘The Bachelorette’ in this week’s shocking twist?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for season 20, episode 7 of The Bachelorette.

As this season of The Bachelorette nears its end, previews show that someone returns in this week’s coming episode and utterly shocks the sugar out of Charity. Who is it? Why is she so stunned? Is it a ghost?!

Well, before we spoil the surprise, here’s what went down.

Last week was the final four, meaning that Charity visited the hometowns of the remaining men only to send one home. The main drama there was that Joey’s uncle did him wrong, and may have cost him a shot at being engaged to Charity, but she chose to eliminate Aaron instead.

However, things aren’t looking too good for Joey, because the conversation with his uncle still weighs on Charity. As the previews show, Joey will apparently learn this week that this uncle didn’t exactly praise him in his chat with his potential fiancée. What happens because of that we’ll find out on Monday night.

Charity also kept Xavier and Dotun as part of her final three, which is when things get intimate, because this week is also the week of overnights. Charity has the option to spend the night with each remaining man. If she so chooses and if each man so chooses, then Charity and that man will enjoy a night in the fantasy suite.

So, isn’t it kind of creepy that a man who Charity apparently already said goodbye to is returning just in time for overnights? Who is this man that seeks a second chance?

There are certainly options, but here’s a spoiler, because we’re pretty certain we know who, and we will explain how.

Some people say Brayden, but he was booted a couple of weeks ago, already returned, and got booted again. He’s been active on social media since, and it seems obvious he is not the returning mystery man.

Would Sean return? Probably not, considering Charity’s honesty when letting him go. Of course, one slightly unique possibility is that it’s Charity’s brother, because he surprised Charity in the first episode and has been missing since. However, Charity’s shock at this person’s return likely means it’s not her brother, but a former suitor.

SPOILER ALERT

Any last guess before we reveal the mystery man?

Zach Shallcross!

No.

According to Reality Steve, a good source of inside info for such things, the returning suitor is actually Aaron. It’s not too surprising, considering most people have been guessing it’s Aaron.

Reality Steve says that in terms of how it happened, Aaron arrived in Fiji between Joey and Dotun’s overnights. He points out that the show often edits things out of order, so he has no idea if it will appear that way, but that Charity and Aaron do go on a date, but do not have an overnight. Ultimately, Charity decided not to bring him back because, well, she already decided not to keep him around anyway, and he apparently didn’t get that really obvious hint the first time.

We’ll see if all this proves true, but we’re pretty confident it is.

So what happens next, and who gets eliminated this week? You’ll have to tune in to ABC to find out, but we can tell you that Aaron won’t be getting any roses — not from Charity, nor from us.