Who is Jacen Syndulla in ‘Star Wars’ and what happened to his father?

With Star Wars: Ahsoka set to release in the fall of 2023, fans have a limited amount of time to do their homework on the plethora of new characters being introduced to the live-action universe. Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been tapped to play Hera Syndulla, an important character from Star Wars Rebels, who hasn’t been seen since the end of the series which took place about five years before the beginning of The Mandalorian. In her last appearance, the Twi’lek pilot was joyfully riding with her young son, Jacen, who was around five years old at the end of the series. The inclusion of the Half Twi’lek/half human had fans abuzz wondering exactly when he could have been conceived by his busy rebel parents.

Who was Jacen’s mother, Hera Syndulla?

Rebels first introduced Hera Syndulla, a skilled Twi’lek pilot and leader of a small band of rebels aboard the ship Spector. Syndulla herself is a legacy rebel leader — she follows in her father, Cham Syndulla’s footsteps, whisking her crew across the Galaxy to help those in need however she can. When Hera isn’t leading her tiny band of rogues, she leaves them in the capable hands of Kanan Jarrus, her trusted lieutenant. While the show hints regularly at the romantic tension between the two, it largely left fans to fill in the gaps until the fourth season when the two finally share an onscreen kiss. Their relationship was more than what was shown during the series and though it is never outright said that Kanan Jarrus is Jacen’s father, it’s heavily implied. Shortly before Hera’s capture, during a temporary lull in the war, she and Kanan share a moment together (and presumably make Jacen) before he would ultimately sacrifice himself for the cause.

Who was Jacen’s father, Kanan Jarrus?

Kanan Jarrus has too much history to include here, but he is easily one of the more interesting Jedi introduced in new canon. After surviving order 66 the young Padawan Caleb Dume fled epmier space and put his Jedi history behind him. Changing his name to Kanan Jarrus, Dume fell in with Hera Syndulla and her Spectors where he was the only force sensitive until the band discovered Ezra Bridger. Reticent to use his abilities due to the harsh punishment the Empire doles out to any Jedi survivor or those that shelter them, Jarrus largely ignores his Jedi talents and refuses to teach Ezra, until Hera encourages him to teach the young force sensitive. Kanan becomes Bridger’s reluctant mentor, and the pair grow together as master and apprentice. While Kanan is always shown to be a good man, it is only through teaching Ezra that he remembers the ways of the Jedi and becomes a great man. His growth over the series leads him to make the ultimate sacrifice for those that he loves when a rebel liberation mission goes awry.

In true Jedi fashion his death made him more powerful. Though his physical form was destroyed, Kanan’s spirit lingers on to help those who rely on him. Kanan remains in the Cosmic Force, the similar method to the one Yoda and Obi-Wan use to appear before Luke, though his form is that of a giant wolf. He guides Ezra and helps finish teaching the young Jedi the ultimate lesson about sacrifice, letting go and being where one is most needed. With his final lesson taught, Jarrus leaves Ezra and presumably joins the other Jedi greats in the Cosmic Force for good.

Who is Jacen Syndulla and where is he now?

While there was no explicit confirmation about Jacen’s lineage, Sabine Wren says the boy was “born to fly like his mother” and continues that “we all knew what his father was like.” The little guy is perfectly at home in a cockpit, and his force-sensitive nature gives him an edge his already accomplished pilot mother never had. Many Jedi are accomplished pilots, and if Jacen never branched beyond that he would still make a valuable addition to any team. But Jacen’s age puts him square in the range of those who would later be taught by Luke Skywalker.

Jacen has the potential to be every bit the Jedi his father was. While Kanan was raised in the Jedi temple, his Jedi skills were largely self-taught. Kanan was strong enough to enter the Cosmic Force on his own, and even retain his individual voice in the gestalt of Jedi. Jacen will be between somewhere between 10 and 13 during the events of The Mandalorian season 3, we know that Luke is already starting to teach young Jedi after his brief tenure as Grogu’s master. Jacen is of an age that would make sense for training and Luke had a number of students before Ben Solo’s evolution into Kylo Ren’s. Jacen could realistically have been one of those students trained alongside Solo, though we have to hope for his mother’s sake he had already moved to rank of knight before Ren’s destruction of the other apprentices.

Beyond his tenure as a Jedi, Jacen has another incredibly unique trait. The half-human and half-Twi’lek boy is one of only three mixed race children that have ever been shown in the Star Wars universe and the implications could be an interesting point to explore. Jacen is shown as mostly human in appearance and could be “human passing,” though he has just enough mottled green on his skin and the large canines of his maternal lineage. In a universe where race largely doesn’t matter, the concept of interbreeding aliens and humans may not be a point of contention, but it could allow the writers to explore some issues that are prevalent in our own world.

After the events of Rebels, we really have no idea what Jacen and his mother have been up to. Hera was an important member of the resistance, so it’s safe to assume the Syndullas are still apart of the reconstruction of the Republic. One thing is certain, fans could not be more excited for the members of the Spector to make their live-action debut.