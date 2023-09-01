As expected, nobody wants the ‘Ahsoka’ character who dreams of being a Jedi to become a Jedi

In Ahsoka‘s third episode, we met Hera Syndulla’s adorable son Jacen for the first time in live-action. Rebels fans will know his father was the heroic Jedi Kanan Jarrus, who sacrificed his life to save Hera. So it’s understandable that Jacen wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Jedi – especially as it’s very likely he’s Force-sensitive.

However, fans on r/StarWars agree there’s no way Jacen should be allowed to fulfill his dream:

Image via Reddit

Ahsoka is set in 9ABY (nine years after A New Hope‘s Battle of Yavin). This is the same year that Luke Skywalker is setting up his doomed Jedi Academy on Ossus. If Jacen attends, he’s very likely to be classmates with Ben Solo and, well, we all know where that leads.

On top of that, the kid’s name is “Jacen.” Older Star Wars fans will shudder at the sound of it. In the old Expanded Universe, Han and Leia’s children were Jacen and Jaina Solo. Both were Force-sensitive, both trained with Luke Skywalker, but only Jacen turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Caedus.

We can only concur with the replies that Jacen’s best chance of a happy life is to take Jedi training from Ahsoka (and Sabine if she ever gets her act together) and to stay far, far away from anything related to the surname Skywalker. We’re also very likely to see Ezra Bridger return later this season, so if he’s in desperate need of a padawan he may well accept Jacen as his student.

However it pans out, we suspect Dave Filoni has big plans for Jacen. Here’s hoping that doesn’t involve a black hood, Force lightning and red lightsabers.