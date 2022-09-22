Who is Kayla Morton from ‘Street Outlaws: No Prep King’?

The fastest drag racers on screen are back for a new season, with new names joining the main cast of drag racing royalty. This time, on Street Outlaws: No Prep King, which portrays the street-racing scene in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a new member and yet familiar face has been grazing the road, and that is that of none other than Kayla Morton, who has made a few cameos on Street Outlaws in past seasons, and whose fame is known on and off-track.

The fifth season of Street Outlaws: No Prep King is set to have its debut on the Discovery Channel once the live events take their place, in spite of all the controversies surrounding the passing of Ryan Fellows during an unfortunate accident that happened during the filming of the fourth season of Street Outlaws: No Prep King. Still, the fans of the racing show can stick the worries in the trunk, as Warner Bros. Discovery and Pilgrim Media Group are now getting ready for the show’s fifth season, ensuring the safety of anyone joining the team. On that note, here is everything you need to know about the newest addition to the set of Street Outlaws, Kayla Morton.

Who is Kayla Morton on Street Outlaws: No Prep King?

Morton is a familiar face to some. With quite a few cameos throughout previous seasons, alongside her boyfriend and her dad, Morton is a pro-racer through and through. The racer, who also just so happens to build motors for a living, makes drag racing look easy, but she didn’t become acquainted with the motor life out of nowhere. In an interview with DragIllustrated, Morton shared insight into her childhood growing up, opening up about growing up in the garage, amidst the men her entire life. She also mentions the hardships of being one of the only female racers on the scene.

“Sometimes I get more attention or more exposure because I am a girl, so all the little girls always want to look up to me and have me sign stuff, which is kind of cool,” she says. “But as far as on the show, I’ve been around these boys my whole life so I’m not really intimidated or worried that I’m a girl. They treat me as equal. They know where I come from and they know the race cars that I’ve had in the past and so they respect that.”

Even though Morton has been open about her love and devotion for the drag racing scene, the sport has placed the racer’s life on the line on more than one occasion. In early 2022, news reports revealed that the 28-year-old driver had been involved in an accident after her fuel line came loose during a test drive at Huston Raceway Park. In July, the news reporting team from Street Outlaws also shared that Morton had been involved in an accident, experiencing a wishbone break, while driving Stephen Brindle’s Game Changer car. In both situations, Morton came out safely.

Is Kayla Morton Married?

Morton has been in a long-term relationship with racer and TV personality Chris Hamilton, known for by his racing moniker, Boosted GT. The couple’s friendship predates their show debut, starting with mutual respect and talent recognition between two racers on the scene. The couple’s friendship would eventually blossom into something more, leaving their hearts racing with love and adrenaline. Morton and Hamilton are not legally married, but that hasn’t stopped the young racing couple from starting their own family. The couple shares two children together, with whom they live in Texas.

Both Morton and Boosted GT have been racers in Street Outlaws: No Prep King, oftentimes showing their healthy rivalry as they race against each other, romantically of course. As for whether the couple plans on tying the knot eventually, nothing has been shared as of yet.

Who is Kayla Morton’s Dad?

Morton’s need for speed runs in her bloodline, evident by her strong family bond with racing. Her dad is none other than former Pro Stock racer Stanley Morton. The daughter of a former Pro Stock racer kicked started her career 10 years ago behind the wheel of a 10-second ’78 Mercury Zephyr bracket car, with her dad as crew chief. Kayla Morton soon progressed to local Pro Mod competition in a ’95 Thunderbird outfitted with a Procharged small-block Ford motor. The father and daughter duo still co-own and operate STK Specialties, a Tulsa machine shop.

The tickets for the live events of the season are still on sale on the Street Outlaws: No Prep King website, so if you don’t want to miss your chance to see Morton’s performance, better race to the Ticketline as fast as you can. If you want to catch up with Morton in the comfort of your home, check out the new season on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery!