Who is Maggie from ‘Love on the Spectrum?’ A deep dive into James’ love interest

Get to know who James' partner in crime is beyond your television screen...

After season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US — where he found himself unlucky in love — 35-year-old James Jones made his return to our television screens for season 2, embarking on a date with Jasmine before seemingly having sparks with a woman named Maggie.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar, the American version of Love on the Spectrum is a spin-off of the Australian version of the show of the same name, both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Earning numerous Emmy Awards for its first season, Love on the Spectrum US saw “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships. The quest continues as with its second season hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, 2024, some familiar faces (notably James Jones) made their return to look for love.

Despite falling short his first time around, James hit it off with a woman named Maggie after two magical dates together, leaving fans of the franchise with just two burning questions: Who is Maggie, and is she and James still together after filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 came to a close?

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

Who is Maggie from Love on the Spectrum?

On the show, Maggie shared with James that she works as an assistant teacher at a school for blind and deaf students, as well as revealed that she has a keen interest in frogs. Other than that, viewers were unable to get to know Maggie on a much deeper level — likely due to the fact that she was not the subject of the series — but her Instagram profile told us everything we needed to know.

In her biography, Maggie describes herself as “chaotic, neurodivergent, and bisexual.” When scrolling through her posts, it is clear that she is interested in witchcraft, books, board games, and more, which includes sharing her love for frogs via social media as well.

Given that James is a big fan of the fantasy genre, chances are that the pair had a lot to talk about during their dates, but did their spark ever ignite into something more?

Are James and Maggie still together after Love on the Spectrum?

In an exclusive interview with Parade after filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 came to a close, James admitted that he and Maggie went their separate ways. The Boston native reassured reporter Mike Bloom that “it wasn’t a huge crushing heartbreak,” but he was disappointed nonetheless.

“After the filming ended, Maggie and I simply met up for dinner after work one day, and that was when Maggie said she actually wasn’t really feeling a spark of romance. She wanted to be only just friends, so I understood. Of course, I was disappointed, but I understood. Thankfully, I had not had time to form any strong emotional connection or to make any emotional investment in her. It wasn’t a huge crushing heartbreak, which is good. I’m just fine. It was no problem.”

To follow, James revealed that he and Maggie are still on speaking terms, spending a great deal of time with one another as friends.

“I have remained in contact with Maggie, as a matter of fact, which is very good. Last Friday, I invited her to an event at a club, then tomorrow night, we’re going to see a play.”

While James admitted on numerous occasions that he is “still single,” it is still unclear as to whether or not Maggie has a significant other. Because of this, we can’t help but cross our fingers that James and Maggie rekindle their romance someday soon — they are as cute as can be!

To watch James and Maggie’s love story (or lack thereof) unfold from the very beginning, fans of the franchise can stream every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US season 2 on Netflix.