Who is Shay Leonard? ‘The Crown’ season 6 part 2 dedication, explained

Across six seasons made over seven years and spanning five decades, The Crown was truly Netflix’s own crown jewel, a lavish biographical drama about the British royal family that streaming audiences loyally lapped up from beginning to end.

Naturally, then, with its two-part sixth season — the first half debuted on Nov. 14, 2023 while the second followed on Dec. 14 — The Crown ends on a reflective note as it remembers all those in the life of Queen Elizabeth II that had passed away across the course of the series. Given that all of these “characters” were real-life individuals, some of the most famous and beloved people in the world, in fact, its last episodes pack a real punch.

And yet, at the same time as honoring all these famous figures, The Crown season 6 part 2 also makes sure that it doesn’t forget an unsung hero who no doubt meant a lot to the show’s cast and crew.

The Crown season 6 episode 6 features a dedication in its credits

Photo via Netflix

The Crown season 6 episode 6 — the second episode of the season’s back half — is titled “Ruritania.” The crucial installment sees the Queen (Imelda Staunton) racked with doubt that the monarchy is becoming outdated amid the rising popularity of popular new Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel). Once the credits roll at the episode’s end, a dedication appears that reads “In memoriam, Shay Leonard, 1970-2023.”

Although not someone who was known outside of the cast and crew of his projects, Leonard had been a prolific figure in the British film and TV industries. Working within the art and props departments, as well as occasionally taking on producing and directing roles, Leonard contributed to a total of 59 movies and shows across 25 years. Since earning his first credit as a props hand on 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, just a few of Leonard’s many notable projects include Shaun of the Dead, Sherlock Holmes, and Paddington.

A native of Dublin, Ireland, Leonard passed away on June 28, 2023 in Dunstable, England after a six-month illness. He is survived by his wife, Ekin, his son, Liam, and is greatly missed by his family, father Jim, sisters Louise and Suzanne, brother-in-law Matt, sister-in-law Basak, mother-in-law Aydan, and nieces Jade, Anka, and Umay.