Who is Shay Patten-Walker? ‘Sex Education’ season 4 dedication, explained

Sex Education has always had wonderful, nuanced LGBTQIA+ representation since the beginning, with such major characters as Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) having key storylines and becoming firm fan favorites, but it wasn’t until season 3 that the show introduced its first non-binary main character in the form of Cal (Dua Saleh). In season 4, Cal’s identity is explored even fuller in a moving and dramatic arc that will no doubt speak to plenty of Netflix viewers. Especially as we know the storyline was developed with the help of an authentic voice, someone who is sadly no longer with us.

Season 4, episode 5 ends with a dedication to Shay Patten-Walker, a name that might not be familiar to Sex Education fans although it’s understood that they had a significant impact on the development of the character of Cal and presumably the season’s other non-binary characters, Abbi (Anthony Lexa) and Roman (Felix Mufti). Patten-Walker, who used they/them pronouns, was a trans activist who sadly passed away back in Feb. 2022 after taking their own life. They were 24.

Although their consulting job on Sex Education was not confirmed ahead of time, Patten-Walker shared in one of their final Instagram posts that they had recently served as a “a writers consult for a show I love.” Their friend and colleague at UK Black Pride, Rico Jacob Chace, also confirmed this show was a Netflix production in a memorial post following Patten-Walker’s death. “I only learned at their memorial service that they worked with Netflix to create diversity on the screen,” Chace wrote, “the humility on that one.”

A graduate of the University of Greenwich, Patten-Walker gained appreciation for their tireless work as a freelance speaker and facilitator for such LGBTQIA+ organizations and forums as the aforementioned UK Black Pride, Gendered Intelligence, and the 2021 Generation Equality Forum. They also made their voice acting debut playing a Black non-binary character in an unknown video game.

Shay Patten-Walker’s personality and impact on the community can be best summed up by those who knew them. As Chace wrote:

“Shay was one of the pillars in the Trans/NB community. They knew everyone, loved everyone and supported everyone. Even at the age of 24, they were a youth worker, poet, public speaker and activist. They used their voice to inspire, educate and empower, creating positive change and uplifting the community… We love you Shay, and I’m glad you’ve found peace. Your light will never be forgotten.”

Sex Education season 4, an imperfect end to the show which nevertheless has its heart very much in the right place, is streaming on Netflix now.