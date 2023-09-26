Who is social media sensation Lele Pons on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’ Her career, explained

If you took a look at the star-studded cast that will be competing on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, depending on your social media savviness, the one and only Lele Pons may or may not have stuck out to you.

Whether you know the name or not, as soon as the internet sensation hits the ballroom tonight (September 26), you will want to keep her on your radar — she is sure to be a force to be reckoned with this season!

Prior to the highly-anticipated premiere of Dancing with the Stars, keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about one of season 32’s most beloved contestants.

Who is social media sensation Lele Pons?

Lele Pons was born in Caracas, Venezuela, however, she moved to the Miami, Florida at the age of five. Graduating from Miami Country Day School in 2015, the internet sensation moved to Los Angeles, California to further her career, where she still resides today.

As for her career, from acting to singing to dancing, Lele pons truly does it all.

Beginning her career on Vine, Lele made history as the first user to reach one billion loops on the social media platform due to her must-see comedic content, which she says is inspired by fellow Latin American women like Sofía Vergara, Gaby Espino, and Shakira.

Once Vine shut down, Lele began to pursue other passions of hers, including modeling, launching a jewelry collection called UNO Magnetic, launching a podcast called Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons, appearing on MTV’s Scream, starring in a romantic comedy titled We Love You, co-writing a novel titled Surviving High School, appearing in numerous music videos (including “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and “Downtown” by Anitta and J Balvin), and more.

Aside from simply starring in music videos, Lele began to pursue a music career of her own in May of 2018, releasing her debut single titled “Dicen” on all music streaming platforms, as well as amassing over 10 million views on its accompanying music video in just four days — how impressive!

To follow, Lele released “Celoso,” “Vete Pa La,” “Señorita” with country music superstar Jake Owen, and more.

Speaking of music, the 27-year-old’s most recent endeavor was competing on the ninth season of The Masked Singer as “The Jackalope” earlier this year — clearly she is no stranger to competition shows!

While she has been going nonstop for over a decade, Lele has been slowing down her life as of late, tying the knot with her husband, Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, this past March.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life and husband ❤️ Te amo mi amor! You bring happiness to everyone who knows you and have the sweetest heart. I’m so lucky to have someone as talented, funny, charming, passionate, and honest as you in my life! You’re my best friend and the person i want to have kids with one day,” she captioned an Instagram post just last week — how sweet is that?

Who is Lele Pons partnered with for Dancing with the Stars season 32?

Beginning tonight, Lele Pons will compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy alongside the one and only Brandon Armstrong, who has been partnered with Tinashe, Mary Wilson, Jeannie Mai, Kenya Moore, and Jordin Sparks in the past.

Trained in all styles of dance, from jazz to hip hop to contemporary and beyond, Brandon he has traveled all across the globe to compete professionally, specifically in Latin ballroom dancing — with Lele’s Latin roots, we have no doubt that the duo will team up to create some magic!

Beginning his journey on the show back in 2018, the 29-year-old is yet to bring home a win during his time as a Dancing with the Stars pro. With ninth place being his highest finish thus far, could Lele be the first partner that takes Brandon all the way to the end? Only time will tell…

After a great deal of anticipation, season 32 of Dancing With the Stars premieres tonight at 8pm ET/PT, with brand new episodes to follow weekly on ABC or Disney Plus — It is sure to be an unforgettable season!