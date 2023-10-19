Who is Tek Knight in ‘Gen V’ and what are his powers?

It was only a matter of time before Tek Knight made an appearance. After being teased several times in the Prime Video’s flagship series The Boys, the comic book character finally strolled onto Godolkin University in episode 4 of Gen V, and we’ll officially never be the same.

As we quickly learn, Tek Knight is dispatched to Godolkin University by The Boys alum and former CEO of Vought International Ashley Barrett to figure out #WhyDidGoldenBoyDoIt. “It” being killing Professor Brink, flying into the air, and exploding his Golden Juice all over the university grounds.

Tek Knight’s presence at Godolkin University insights immediate fear in both Dean Shetty and our band of college supes, as the Godolkin alum has a history of pushing people around him to the brink of death (no pun intended).

Who is Tek Knight?

Screengrab via Prime Video

If you ask him, Tek Knight is a six-time People’s Choice Award movie star with four blockbusters under his belt and the charismatic charm of George Clooney. While only one of those things may actually be true, Tek Knight also serves as host of The Whole Truth, an investigative crime series on Vought+ which delves into unsolved crimes, and that relies on its host’s unparalleled (and arguably immoral) interrogation techniques to squeeze the truth out of his victims — ahem, we mean subjects.

People who come into contact with Tek Knight — at least those who have something to hide — usually walk away feeling violated. And not just because he has a propensity to stick his poker into anything resembling a hole (literally — the dude has a problem).

Tek Knight doesn’t care whether he finds the real answer to #WhyDidGoldenBoyDoIt. He just needs someone to pin it on. Maybe a random student, maybe one of our band of main supes. Either way, he intends to get to the whole truth, factual or not.

What are Tek Knight’s powers?

Screengrab via Prime Video

That’s a great question. See, Tek Knight from The Boys comics doesn’t actually have any powers at all. He was created as a parody of Marvel’s Iron Man and DC’s Batman and Star Man, replete with technology that allows him to fly and fight crime. (We use the term “crime” loosely).

Now, Tek Knight in Gen V is different. Whether or not he has that Iron Man-like suit holed up in his closet is never addressed, but unlike the comics, this TV version of the character does, in fact, possess some superpowers.

Based on his comment to Cate — “take that glove off, I take your f***ing hand off” — who tries to grab him with her bare hands and put him under her influence, we have to assume the master interrogator has some sort of superhuman strength. Nevertheless, all that we see is his superhuman deduction abilities and heightened senses; he can smell the slightest bit of sweat seeping through your pores, the blood pumping through your veins, the adrenaline quietly coursing through your body. He even knows when you’re ovulating.

In the right hands, these powers could actually prove useful, should the supe in possession of them care about actually serving Justice. As it stands, though, Tek Knight is a master manipulator; his superpowers go wasted on a man who gets a thrill from watching people squirm, and from sticking his dingaling into round-shaped orifices (gross, we know).

In case you didn’t already know this, Gen V isn’t comfort food. It’s gruesome, gritty, and often-times, groundbreaking. This combo is exactly why the show has been renewed for a second season. Who knows, maybe we haven’t seen the last of Tek Knight yet.