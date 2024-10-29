Who is the Dark Wizard in ‘The Rings of Power?’ Explained

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived, and with it, a mysterious new villain—the Dark Wizard, played by Ciarán Hinds. He’s stirring up trouble in the eastern lands of Rhûn, and it looks like he’ll be a serious problem for the Stranger and his allies, Nori and Poppy.

While we spent season 1 wondering about the identity of the Stranger, it seems this season is for the Dark Wizard. A showdown is clearly brewing between the two, and we can’t help but speculate on his true identity.

The Dark Wizard’s arrival

To understand where this new villain fits in, let’s rewind to the end of season 1, where the Stranger faced off against a cult of Mystics who thought he might be Sauron. They revealed that he was, in fact, an Istar—a member of the same order as the legendary wizards Gandalf and Saruman. Season 2 kicks off with the Mystics’ leader returning to Rhûn, where she meets her real master, the Dark Wizard. With a powerful staff and mysterious magic, the Dark Wizard reveals he knows the Stranger’s true nature, sending his riders after him instead.

Who is the Dark Wizard?

Although season 2 has come to an end, the identity of the Dark Wizard is yet to be revealed. When the dark wizard and the stranger finally meet, the dark wizard calls him “old friend.” With all the chaos and confusion the character has caused, fans have taken it upon themselves to unveil who he is. One leading theory is that this Dark Wizard might actually be Saruman. In Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings lore, Saruman begins as a wise and respected leader among the Istari. Yet, his fascination with Sauron’s power and the One Ring eventually leads him down a dark path. It’s not impossible to imagine Saruman leading a secret cult in the faraway lands of Rhûn, building power quietly and gathering followers.

Another possibility is the mysterious Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando, who ventured to Rhûn in Tolkien’s stories on a mission to prevent men from following Sauron. According to some accounts, they ultimately failed and created their own cults, teaching their followers magic and receiving worship. Fans are considering that the Dark Wizard could be one of the Blues, possibly altered in this adaptation to become a major antagonist.

A very big and enticing candidate is Khamûl, the only Nazgûl who Tolkien specifically named. In Middle-earth’s history, Khamûl was once a king of the Easterlings, the people who lived in Rhûn. Like the other future Nazgûl, he was given a ring of power by Sauron and eventually became a wraith. Perhaps this character could be a pre-corrupted version of Khamûl, serving as a Dark Wizard before his transformation into a Nazgûl.

Finally, the Dark Wizard may be an entirely original addition to The Rings of Power. Tolkien left many details about Rhûn vague, which gives the showrunners plenty of room to invent a unique figure for this storyline. With a fresh villain, The Rings of Power could surprise fans while deepening its exploration of Rhûn’s dark magic and mysterious cults. With the Dark Wizard’s identity still under wraps, The Rings of Power has set up an intriguing mystery that’s sure to keep fans guessing.

