Who is The Gumball on ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11?

The Masked Singer is back and better than ever tonight (March 6) for the premiere of season 11 — which will feature performances from The Goldfish, The Book, The Starfish, The Lovebird, and The Ugly Sweater — but there is one contestant that has already captivated fans of the franchise based on trailers for the beloved competition series alone.

While he will not be taking the stage this evening, this contestant is the one and only Gumball, who is described by The Masked Singer Wiki as “a gumball machine, with the base of it being their body, while the head is full of gumballs, and their eyes being next to the dispenser. The body also features their coin slot and crank, while they also have yellow robotic arms and legs.” While his costume is nothing short of spectacular, his powerhouse vocals are sure to knock your socks off as well, with a clip of him belting out a big note circulating on TikTok.

An expert Masked Singer and Claim to Fame decoder named @carpoolkyleoke took to the video sharing platform to share who he thinks The Gumball might be, and he might have hit the nail on the head. Keep scrolling for his prediction…

“We got a new singing preview for The Masked Singer season 11, and you’re going to want to hear his voice… Obviously, Gumball has an incredible voice. I’m getting a little Broadway vibes from him, but he’s also really confident. I mean, in the preview, he’s like, ‘I’m taking everyone down.’ He acts like he’s here to win, and of course, the internet already has its thoughts about who is under the Gumball mask.”

He then proceeded to share who people believe is The Gumball, juxtaposed with who he personally believes is behind the mask:

“People think it could be Jensen Ackles from Supernatural, or even Adam Lambert, but I personally think this aca-awesome voice could belong to Skylar Astin. I feel like the tone is there. He has that kind of musical theater quality to his voice. Skylar has done other shows like Lip Sync Battle and Match Game, so it feels like he would do Masked Singer. What do you think?”

For those who are unfamiliar, Astin has a stellar singing voice, best known for starring as Jesse Swanson in the Pitch Perfect franchise. He also is no stranger to the stage, being a part of productions in the past, including (but not limited to) Spring Awakening, Rent, West Side Story, Into The Woods, and Little Shop of Horrors.

Could his next gig be on The Masked Singer stage? We will just have to wait and see how his stint on the show, or lack thereof, unfolds…

Nonetheless, to see the first unmasking of the season, be sure to tune into FOX tonight (March 6) at 8pm ET/PT for the premiere of The Masked Singer season 11. It is sure to be unforgettable!