Who is the host of the ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all?

This is going to sound absurd, but it turns out that the Sister Wives life model of juggling plural marriage/nurturing a reality TV empire/raising 18 offspring at once? It might not have been super duper all-the-way sustainable.

Maybe that’s harsh. After all, the four-pronged marriage of Kody Brown to Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine lasted a combined 103-ish years. Even with three out of four relationships now in the rearview mirror, there’s something there, right? No? Maybe these discussions are best left to people who are more qualified, or at least less hypnotized by whatever Brown rubs into his scalp to make it look like his hair is macaroni.

Luckily for everyone, there’s Sukanya Krishnan, the former New York news anchor and television personality who’ll be unpacking the Sister Wives mythos during the show’s four-part tell-all special.

Born in Madras before moving to Staten Island early in life, Sukanya – or Suki – is no stranger to reality TV. She previously hosted the TLC show Find Love Live in 2020, and the Discovery Plus series 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, a spinoff with tragically little to do with Old Gregg. She’ll be a familiar face to fans of Sister Wives tell-alls, having previously hosted “one-on-one” episodes for seasons 16 and 17.

And by golly, season 18’s multi-week tell-all entry has already brought more than enough drama. The first episode of the quadrilogy, which aired Sunday, November 26, saw Kody Brown admitting to only ever having fallen in love with one of his wives – a full 75% fewer than would be ideal. Further episodes are scheduled to spill tea all over every Sunday on TLC.