Rocking “forest green-tinted and yellow feathers, an orange head and beak, dark brown claws, and a light green vest,” The Lovebird captivated those tuned into the premiere of The Masked Singer season 11 with his phenomenal — or should we say not-so phenomenal? — performance of “Home” by Phillip Phillips.

While the panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora — guessed that famous faces like Nick Viall, Travis Kelce, or Odell Beckham Junior were hiding behind the oh-so extravagant mask, social media stars like @carpoolkyleoke beg to differ, breaking down not only the bird’s human voice, but also his clues on the beloved competition series thus far. Said clues consist of a wedding cake with only a groom on top, dice showing the numbers three and two, a watch with the number one, gold cleats, roses, and beyond.

Based on some chatter via social media, just who is “The Lovebird” on The Masked Singer season 11? Keep scrolling to see the theory for yourself…

“Still trying to figure out who Lovebird is on The Masked Singer? Stick around and I’ll tell you who it is,” @carpoolkyleoke prefaced, prior to delving into the details of the clues seen on-screen:

“When he took the stage, all of the judges commented on how tall he was, and you can even see next to Nick Cannon, he looks taller than him, and this celebrity is 6’3. Lovebird mentioned he’s a hopeless romantic, and this person was on a few reality TV dating shows before. He also mentioned finding success in many fields, and this celebrity is a TV star, athlete, and writer. We saw these gold cleats, which point to his career as a football player, as well as this ‘Most Lovable’ trophy, because this person won ‘Fan Favorite’ at the 2019 Reality TV Awards.”

He continued passionately:

“Lovebird alluded to a rocky relationship history, and as you can see here, he’s on top of a wedding cake with nobody else there, but he finally found someone to nest with, because this celebrity was recently married. One last clue before I reveal him, this rainbow heart, because this celebrity is a member of the LGBTQ community.”

Closing out his TikTok video, @carpoolkyleoke theorized that The Lovebird is former Bachelor Colton Underwood, based on the above evidence, as well as the singing voice.

For those who are unfamiliar with Underwood, after spending some time in the NFL, he was a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelorette — where he fought for the heart of the stunning Becca Kufrin — prior to his stint on the 5th season of Bachelor In Paradise, eventually securing his spot as the lead of the 23rd season of The Bachelor. Pursuing a relationship with Cassie Randolph after the beloved competition series came to a close, she ultimately filed a restraining order against Underwood for stalking her, tracking her, sending harassing text messages, and beyond.

In 2021, Underwood publicly came out as gay, dating political strategist Jordan C. Brown shortly afterwards, getting engaged in 2022, and getting married in 2023. He was also the star of a six-episode Netflix series called Coming Out Colton, which was centered around his coming out story. He is seriously a reality TV sensation!

Numerous fans of The Masked Singer took to the comment section of the TikTok video to agree with this guess, however, other users had a different man in mind:

“That’s a good guess. I had also thought about Jesse Palmer for Bachelor and football reasons” “I think its Phillip Phillips with how good Lovebird sang it” “He is giving me Jason Kelce vibes” “I think it’s Dennis Rodman” “Jimmy Fallon”

Is The Lovebird really Colton Underwood? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Masked Singer season 11 every Wednesday evening at 8pm ET/PT on FOX.