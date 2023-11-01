Who is the Mega Mentor for ‘The Voice’ season 24?

The Voice fans — especially those who love country music — are in for quite a treat.

Announced Oct. 31 2023, the one and only Wynonna Judd will join the beloved competition series as the Mega Mentor for season 24, joining coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire to help tailor the remaining contestants to perfection, especially with the three-way knockouts on the horizon.

Wynonna Judd is one half of the legendary mother-daughter duo, The Judds, releasing a series of chart-topping country hits in the 1980s, from “Mama He’s Crazy” to “Why Not Me” to “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)” and beyond. Since then, Wynonna has received four GRAMMY Award nominations, and she most recently accepted the first-ever Country Champion Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September.

With tons and tons of experience under her belt, she is definitely mega mentor material.

Upon the thrilling announcement, Wynonna took to Instagram to express her excitement, sharing a photo backstage of The Voice with the caption, “I’m a Judd, not a judge. 😁 It is SUCH a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of @nbcthevoice!!!! Tune in 11/6 on @nbc! #thevoice“

While all of the coaches are thrilled to have her support this season, her fellow country music friend (and neighbor), Reba McEntire, was arguably the most excited.

The Country Music Hall of Famer shared a reel of her and Wynonna chatting it up backstage of The Voice with the caption, “Surprise! I am so excited to have my friend @wynonnajudd join us at @nbcthevoice as this season’s Mega Mentor 🌟 Wy is the perfect person for this and I can’t wait for you to see all the great advice she gives to these talented artists. Tune in 11/6 on @nbc!

As a viewer, it is safe to say that we are almost equally as excited as Reba McEntire herself to have Wynonna Judd join the hit competition show for season 24.

With Reba serving as the Mega Mentor for season 23, does this mean that Wynonna could become a coach someday? Only time will tell.