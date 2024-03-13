Who is The Starfish on ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11?

While her vocals might not have been as exceptional as performers like The Goldfish, The Starfish captivated both the panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora — as well as viewers back home during the premiere of The Masked Singer season 11 with her performance of Madonna’s “Material Girl,” taking the stage as a “giant blue sea star dressed in a starfish print swimsuit and matching swim cap, while wearing a scuba mask and snorkel on their face, with the snorkel’s mouthpiece doubling as their microphone.”

Recommended Videos

For those who failed to tune into the premiere — or for those who might be looking for a refresher — @carpoolkyleoke has us covered, breaking down all of the clues for The Starfish in a TikTok video to try and pinpoint her identity:

“At the beginning of her clues, Starfish talked about how she started out serving steaks to celebrities. Celebrities like Steve Martin, and this person kept her job at a restaurant through the first season of her very popular sitcom. Then they showed this ‘PA Sunscreen’ bottle with an outline of Pennsylvania on it, and this celebrity is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it’s also where the sitcom she was on takes place.”

He continued to explain to his nearly 15k followers:

“Next, there was this sign that had a four leaf clover on it, and this celebrity is Irish-American. We also got this doll for a Valley of the Dolls off-Broadway play that she was in, and this clue that she was streamed for 50 billion minutes and that was in just one year, which the show that she is most known for being on did in 2020… This photo of Whitney Houston is a nod to her time on Dancing with the Stars, necause her top scoring dance was to Whitney Houston’s song, ‘I Have Nothing.’ We also saw this pencil cup, which is a nod to The Office, and I want to say that this money raining down is pointing to Rainn Wilson from The Office.”

Assuming that this individual is from the office, who is hiding behind The Starfish costume after all?

Is it Jenna Fischer?

Is it Mindy Kaling?

Is it Angela Kinsey?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Continuing his TikTok video, @carpoolkyleoke deemed The Starfish to be the one and only Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on The Office, and viewers seriously could not agree more:

“The moment she started singing I just knew it was Kate Flannery” “After the clues I agree it’s Kate Flannery” “Kate Flannery… Sounds just like her”

With others arguing that Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, Jennifer Coolidge, and more are behind the mask, is The Starfish actually Kate Flannery, or have we been being played all along? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Masked Singer season 11 Wednesday evenings at 8pm ET/PT on FOX, as an unmasking will occur each and every week.