Who made it to the battle rounds on season 24 of ‘The Voice?’ The full teams, revealed

The battle rounds for season 24 of The Voice began on Oct. 17 2023, and it was difficult to contain our excitement for what’s to come. With the beloved competition series having posted a sneak peek into the episode, giving us a glimpse into a battle between Jordan Rainer and Jackson Snelling, the battle rounds are sure to be nothing short of spectacular!
For those who are unfamiliar, The Voice consists of five different stages: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockout rounds, live playoff rounds, and the live shows. With the blind audition stage wrapping up just last night (October 16), judges Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and first-time judge Reba McEntire have officially finalized their teams, picking the very best stars to coach for season 24.
After hearing dozens of The Voice hopefuls perform, each coach filled all 14 spots on their team, meaning that 56 talented musicians advanced to the battle rounds. Keep scrolling to see who these individuals are, as well as which superstar will be coaching them this season (as long as they don’t get stolen).
Team Legend
- Deejay Young (33) from Tampa, Florida
- Mara Justine (21) from Galloway, New Jersey
- Ephraim Owens (36) from Indianapolis, Indiana
- Stee (34) from Bluffton, South Carolina
- Claudia B. (24) from Nashville, Tennessee
- Talakai (34) from Sacramento, California
- Kaylee Shimizu (17) from Ewa Beach, Hawaii
- Lila Forde (24) from Seattle, Washington
- JaRae Womack (35) from West Palm Beach, Florida
- Elizabeth Evans (22) from Nashville, Tennessee
- Willie Gomez (37) from Miami, Florida
- Caleb Sasser (27) from Goldsboro, North Carolina
- Azán (28) from Dallas, Texas
- Taylor Deneen (23) from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Gwen
- Joslynn Rose (16) from Lake Benton, Minnesota
- Kristen Brown (24) from Roseville, California
- Juliette Ojeda (20) from Miami, Florida
- Jenna Marquis (19) from Simi Valley, California
- Chechi Sarai (32) from Los Angeles, California
- Rudi (28) from San Antonio, Texas
- Jason Arcilla (34) from Pukalani, Hawaii
- BIAS (23) from Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Jacquie Roar (37) from North Plains, Oregon
- Brandon Montel (29) from Memphis, Tennessee
- Kara Tenae (33) from Riverside, California
- Eli Ward (21) from Waterloo, Illinois
- Claire Heilig (30) from Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Calla Prejean (22) from Houston, Texas
Team Niall
- Sophia Hoffman (18) from Chula Vista, California
- Alexa Wildish (34) from Lyons, Colorado
- Olivia Minogue (19) from Lockport, Illinois
- Julia Roome (13) from Warwick, New York
- Reid Zingale (27) from Nashville, Tennessee
- Noah Spencer (20) from Richlands, Virginia
- Laura Williams (20) from Quakertown, Pennsylvania
- LVNDR (27) from Lowell, Michigan
- Tanner Massey (18) from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Nini Iris (27) from Brooklyn, New York
- Olivia Eden (15) from Long Valley, New Jersey
- Huntley (33) from Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Brailey Lenderman (33) from Nashville, Tennessee
- Lennon VanderDoes (27) from Phoenix, Arizona
Team Reba
- Jordan Rainer (33) from Nashville, Tennessee
- Jackson Snelling (21) from Austin, Indiana
- Ruby Leigh (16) from Foley, Montana
- Mac Royals (30) from Wrightsville, Arkansas
- Tom Nitti (31) from New Hartford, New York
- Alison Albrecht (23) from Los Angeles, California
- Ms. Monét (50) from Pittsburg, California
- Rachele Nguyen (17) from Cypress, California
- Angelina Nazarian (17) from Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Al Boogie (37) from Gonzales, Louisiana
- CORii (33) from Los Angeles, California
- Crystal Nicole (39) from Atlanta, Georgia
- Caitlin Quisenberry (27) from Denver, Colorado
- Dylan Carter (20) from Saint George, South Carolina