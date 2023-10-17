Who made it to the battle rounds on season 24 of ‘The Voice?’ The full teams, revealed

The battle rounds for season 24 of The Voice began on Oct. 17 2023, and it was difficult to contain our excitement for what’s to come. With the beloved competition series having posted a sneak peek into the episode, giving us a glimpse into a battle between Jordan Rainer and Jackson Snelling, the battle rounds are sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

For those who are unfamiliar, The Voice consists of five different stages: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockout rounds, live playoff rounds, and the live shows. With the blind audition stage wrapping up just last night (October 16), judges Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and first-time judge Reba McEntire have officially finalized their teams, picking the very best stars to coach for season 24.

After hearing dozens of The Voice hopefuls perform, each coach filled all 14 spots on their team, meaning that 56 talented musicians advanced to the battle rounds. Keep scrolling to see who these individuals are, as well as which superstar will be coaching them this season (as long as they don’t get stolen).

Team Legend

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

Deejay Young (33) from Tampa, Florida

Mara Justine (21) from Galloway, New Jersey

Ephraim Owens (36) from Indianapolis, Indiana

Stee (34) from Bluffton, South Carolina

Claudia B. (24) from Nashville, Tennessee

Talakai (34) from Sacramento, California

Kaylee Shimizu (17) from Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Lila Forde (24) from Seattle, Washington

JaRae Womack (35) from West Palm Beach, Florida

Elizabeth Evans (22) from Nashville, Tennessee

Willie Gomez (37) from Miami, Florida

Caleb Sasser (27) from Goldsboro, North Carolina

Azán (28) from Dallas, Texas

Taylor Deneen (23) from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Team Gwen

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

Joslynn Rose (16) from Lake Benton, Minnesota

Kristen Brown (24) from Roseville, California

Juliette Ojeda (20) from Miami, Florida

Jenna Marquis (19) from Simi Valley, California

Chechi Sarai (32) from Los Angeles, California

Rudi (28) from San Antonio, Texas

Jason Arcilla (34) from Pukalani, Hawaii

BIAS (23) from Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jacquie Roar (37) from North Plains, Oregon

Brandon Montel (29) from Memphis, Tennessee

Kara Tenae (33) from Riverside, California

Eli Ward (21) from Waterloo, Illinois

Claire Heilig (30) from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Calla Prejean (22) from Houston, Texas

Team Niall

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

Sophia Hoffman (18) from Chula Vista, California

Alexa Wildish (34) from Lyons, Colorado

Olivia Minogue (19) from Lockport, Illinois

Julia Roome (13) from Warwick, New York

Reid Zingale (27) from Nashville, Tennessee

Noah Spencer (20) from Richlands, Virginia

Laura Williams (20) from Quakertown, Pennsylvania

LVNDR (27) from Lowell, Michigan

Tanner Massey (18) from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nini Iris (27) from Brooklyn, New York

Olivia Eden (15) from Long Valley, New Jersey

Huntley (33) from Fredericksburg, Virginia

Brailey Lenderman (33) from Nashville, Tennessee

Lennon VanderDoes (27) from Phoenix, Arizona

Team Reba

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC