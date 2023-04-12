Who plays Anastasia in ‘Ted Lasso?’

There’s a new face in Apple TV Plus’ football (fine… soccer) comedy Ted Lasso. The model Rupert Mannion sets Nate up with in episode four of the show’s third season is back for episode five to go on a date with the complicated West Ham manager.

Played by Belarusian actress Elee Nova, Anastasia Orlov is a stereotypical vane model who isn’t interested in Nate’s sentimental story about the meaning of the restaurant he takes her to, and does everything to get out of the situation, eventually leaving in a fancy car with the rest of her model friends.

Nova herself was a model in real life but has been focusing on acting for the last few years. After working with brands like Louis Vuitton and Mikimoto, she’s gone on to feature in small roles in the 2019 BBC dramedy Pure, as well as Channel 4’s political thriller The Undeclared War.

It looks like Nova’s role in Ted Lasso won’t be extended much farther than what we’ve seen of her already, seeing as her date with Nate in the fifth chapter of the third season was essentially a stepping stone in Nate’s actual romantic storyline with the hostess of the restaurant Jade, played by Edyta Budnik.

Ted Lasso season three centers on the conflict between Ted’s team Richmond and Nate’s team West Ham, both because of the history between the two gaffers and the owners of each club — Rebecca and Rupert, who went through an infamously disastrous divorce. The season, which will be the show’s last, features all the core cast from previous installments, including Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Walton. It’s currently airing on Apple TV Plus.