Who plays Rebecca in ‘Ted Lasso?’

We’re now a few episodes into the third season of Ted Lasso and we’ve already had the opportunity to catch up with some of our favorite characters as well as get introduced to some shifting relationship dynamics as well as greet some new arrivals to the AFC Richmond squad.

However, from day one, everything that has unfolded in the Emmy-winning series can be traced back to the actions of club president Rebecca Welton, who acquired AFC Richmond in her divorce from her husband Rupert Mannion. To slight her ex, Rebecca would eventually go on to hire American football coach Ted Lasso to manage the team, in hopes that the titular mustachioed character would torpedo the club into the ground, and hurt Rupert deeply in the process.

The joke turned out to be on her though, because as it turns out, Rebecca hired the most wholesome and optimistic go-getter of a club manager that she could find, and, well – two season later, the rest is history. The team and the club’s backers fell in love with Lasso, and he even managed to win over a few critical journalists here and there.

Rebecca herself would also go on to appreciate Ted Lasso, as well as come clean and mend fences with him, and started acting in the best interests of the club. However, that’s not to say she got rid of her vindictive side entirely – she still has it out for Rupert, and will leap at any opportunity she can to upstage him. So who exactly plays the role of AFC Richmond’s powerhouse club president and businesswoman? Here’s everything you need to know about who plays Rebecca Walton.

Rebecca Walton’s actor in Ted Lasso

Image via Apple TV Plus

Rebecca is played by English actress (and singer) Hannah Waddingham. Outside of her Critic’s Choice and Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Ted Lasso’s boss, Waddingham is also known for her work in musical theater. In the world of feature films, some of her more prominent roles can be found in How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, Winter Ridge, and the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables.

Born in 1974, Hannah Waddingham is 48 years of age. Per her IMDb profile, the actor started her career in show business in 2002 in her first credited role in a television series titled Coupling, in which she played Jenny Turbot.