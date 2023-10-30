Who plays Charlie on ‘Fear the Walking Dead?’

Fear the Walking Dead may be reaching its conclusion with season 8, but it clearly left a mark on all fans of the horror franchise for a variety of reasons. One of those, I dare say, is the character of Charlie.

As you’ll recall, the young girl was first introduced to this The Walking Dead spin-off in season 4 and quickly made an impression. Smart, skillful, and observant, Charlie is a well-liked character among fans, and of course that sparks some curiosity about the person who brings her to life. This is only natural, as most people can’t help but get attached to the people they see on the screen repeatedly over the years.

The actress who plays Charlie is named Alexa Ninsenson, and if you haven’t seen her name around before, that’s likely due to the fact that she is young and hasn’t yet had the opportunity to be in many projects. If you wish to know a little more about her, though, you’re in luck.

Who is Alexa Nisenson?

According to her IMDb page, Alexa Nisenson was born on June 8, 2006, in Florida, but currently lives in Los Angeles. Her acting career started in 2015, at nine years old, when she landed the part of Geraldine Chandler in an episode of Constantine. Since then, Nisenson has become increasingly well known in the film and TV industry, especially for her roles as Georgia in Middle School The Worst Years of My Life, Ally in Fist Fight, young Karen in Will & Grace, and Shelly in Orphan Horse.

After Fear the Walking Dead‘s conclusion, it’s likely that we’ll see Ninsenson’s face pop up on some other TV shows or movies. The actress has a long and hopefully prosperous career ahead, but if you ever miss Charlie, you can always rewatch your favorite episodes of the series on streaming.