‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star offers blunt response as to why the show is ending

Much like the flagship original The Walking Dead series, the time has come to close the curtain on Fear the Walking Dead after the spinoff’s eight-season run.

Series star Danay García, who plays Luciana on the show, recently took to Instagram Live to chat with fans, reminisce about her character, as well as address the matter of the spinoff series coming to an end.

Her comments on Fear the Walking Dead ending were pretty straightforward, and it pretty much boiled down to the show being on air for eight seasons, and the show’s lifespan had simply met its natural end, with no big behind-the-scenes drama. She jumps into the topic just past the four-minute mark:

García goes on to gush about being grateful for getting to bring life to Luciana and all the wonderful people she has met along the way, before summing earnestly summing matters up:

“Nothing really happened to Fear. It’s just that we’ve been on the air for quite some time, and it’s the time.”

Of course, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead’s time in the sun may be up, but you’d be kidding yourself if you thought that’s the end of the franchise’s presence on your TV screen.

After all, we’ve still got three spin-offs to look forward to – Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s The Walking Dead: Dead City, Norman Reedus’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, and an as-yet-untitled Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira miniseries which will see them reprise their roles as Rick and Michonne.