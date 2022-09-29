*This article contains some mild spoilers for Episodes six and seven of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’*

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been happy to set up some compelling hints of things to come as the show is prepared to play with the backstory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cliff-hanging ending of episode five, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans,” left us expecting a cameo from a certain Marvel superhero. During the wedding episode that followed, where Jen Walters had to endure her school friend, Lulu, while not hulking out, she had eyes for someone else altogether.

Josh Miller captivated fans from his first appearance in “Just Jen.” Under strict instructions not to go Hulk, Jen is catching some fresh air when she meets Josh—an antidote to the men she’d dated (and called as witnesses) recently. Josh is a friend of the groom, he’s charming, and his awkward flirting works wonders, even when Titania shows up to continue her harassment of She-Hulk.

Of course, we know, and tragically Jen knows, that a man who likes her more than her alter-ego is probably too good to be true, even if sparks are flying heading into the seventh episode, “The Retreat.” Moving into the season finale, it looks like Josh has a significant role to play, and that’s not necessarily good news for Jen. Could there be anything in the fact he’s arrived on the scene just as the Intelligencia website has started a campaign to destroy She-Hulk with false claims and rumors about Jen?

Who plays Josh in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Image via Marvel Studios

Josh is played by actor Trevor Salter, whom you may recognize from roles in Ricki and the Flash and Blue Bloods. The internet’s best guess is that he’s 32 years old, although there isn’t much biographical detail about the young actor online.

Salter doesn’t appear to have an official Twitter or Instagram, and his role in She-Hulk was kept under the radar until he appeared. However, there’s plenty of information about the roles he’s taken early in his career. Alongside parts in shorts like Meadow Brook and The Club, Salter has appeared in some notable stage plays. His credits include Soft Power, Cabaret, Here Lies Love, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time.