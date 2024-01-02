Who plays Luke in ‘Percy Jackson?’

Since Rick Riordan’s beloved fantasy series is finally getting the adaptation it deserves, there is no better time to introduce a new generation to Camp Half-Blood. Published in the early aughts, Percy Jackson and the Olympians found a foothold because of its thematic resonance.

For his 12 years in the world, Percy (Walker Scobell) has always felt like an outcast. He struggles with dyslexia and — even more concerning — hallucinations and visions. Only when his mother, Sally (Virginia Kull) tells him that he is actually a demigod that it all comes together. As a product of a union between a mortal and an ancient Greek god, Percy perceives the world in a way that others don’t. And now that he knows the secret, he has to travel to a camp where young demigods are protected from forces that want to hurt them.

On his travels, Percy learns that he is a forbidden child. A child of one of the Big Three gods, Poseidon (Toby Stephens), he is more powerful and, therefore, more likely to get killed. He also meets a host of other demigods that offer friendship as well as antagonism. One of the first friends he makes is Luke Castellan, the son of the messenger god, Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda). Luke offers Percy his hand in fellowship as well as introducing him to all the cliques in the new magical environment. Integral to Percy’s education, the character of Luke was an important part to cast.

Who plays Luke?

Photo via Disney Plus

Truer to the source material than the polarizing feature films, the casting of the characters in the Disney Plus series has been inspired. Scobell already had a running start in his young career when he was cast as a young version of Adam in the Ryan Reynolds vehicle, The Adam Project. Even at a young age, he shines as Percy. More seasoned actors have taken on iconic characters in Percy Jackson and some are too perfect for words. Jason Mantzoukas has embodied notable characters in Parks and Recreation and The League, and there is no one better to play Dionysus. In one of his last projects, the late Lance Reddick takes on Zeus, which could not be more perfect casting.

And while the part of Luke may not seem as significant as the rest at first glance, actor Charlie Bushnell already stands out. For one thing, Percy Jackson is only Bushnell’s second television series in his career. After embarking on the acting profession in 2018, the young performer starred in Diary of a Future President for 20 episodes. The series was just a start to what could be a promising career. The character of Luke requires a complex performance, as he isn’t just one of Percy’s most trusted confidantes.

He is a character that needs to be charming one moment, and completely surprising the next. This information may take watchers of the series by surprise, but not so much for fans who have been reading the book series for years. If you know, you know. Bushnell may just be starting in the entertainment industry, but if the popularity of Percy Jackson continues, this could be his breakout.