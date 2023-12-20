Who is Percy Jackson’s dad?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for episode 2 of Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians and for the original book series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has already hit Disney Plus, and it’s ready to take our mortal world by storm.

Focusing on the journey of a young demigod named Percy (Walker Scobell), Rick Riordan’s story is one filled with myth and fantastical, captivating characters. It only makes sense, then, for the TV show to be made of the same stuff, serving as a faithful adaptation of the beloved book series. Naturally, this means that it also raises the same queries in brand-new fans.

Of course, as the protagonist starts to re-discover the world as he knows it, he has more than a few questions to ask. One of the most important ones, though, pertains to his father. I mean, it’s not every day that one finds out their dad is a god, so it’s only natural to want to know which one.

Which god is Percy Jackson’s father?

Photo via Disney Plus

Percy Jackson’s father is Poseidon, the god of the sea in Greek mythology. This revelation comes fairly early into the series, when Percy is claimed as Poseidon’s son, but it takes a bit longer for the boy to meet his dad in person. Rest assured, though, they meet face-to-face in the first book, The Lightning Thief, and then on several occasions throughout the series.

That said, Poseidon is not a main character in the story, and his appearances tend to be quick. Despite his absence throughout most of his son’s life, though, the god does hold affection for Percy and claims that he is the favorite among his children. Why did Poseiden abandon Percy, then? Well, that’s part of a completely different conversation, but trust that he had his motives.