Who plays Muriel in ‘Good Omens?’

With the new season of Good Omens, along came some fresh faces, from both the human realm and the afterlife. One of the characters recently introduced to the show is Muriel, an angel who is tasked with keeping an eye on Aziraphale after suspicion arises that he may be hiding the archangel, Gabriel.

Surprising absolutely no one, Muriel is by far the most adorable entity in the whole series, which automatically grants them the position of fan-favorite. Of course, a character is only as good as the actor who portrays them, and luckily, the Good Omens team found the perfect person for the job — Quelin Sepulveda.

Who is Quelin Sepulveda?

Sadly, not much is publicly known about Quelin Sepulveda, so one has to dig a bit for information. According to Neil Gaiman, “she is Chilean/Brazilian,” and a quick look at her IMDb page tells us that she has been acting professionally since 2018, at least. Her first credited role was in a short titled Late Nights at the Movies, where she played Livion.

Sepulveda’s other works include The Other End, in the role of Shona, the Showtime TV series The Man Who Fell to Earth, as Vickie, and the 2022 short A Mistake With the Chairs, where she portrayed Miss Baeza.

The actress did such a wonderful job in Good Omens, that it’s a shame to learn she hasn’t been in a lot more projects. Hopefully, though, we’ll see her on the screen more often from now on. Perhaps she’ll even come back as Muriel if the show ever releases a third season. Fingers crossed.