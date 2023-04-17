Who plays Ron Petkus in ‘Succession?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Succession Season 4.

The third episode of Succession left viewers with their jaws on the floor after the shocking death of Logan Roy (Played by Brian Cox). We knew it was coming, but to have it happen so early on in the season was a bold move on the writer’s part. The latest episode deals with the inevitable fallout of the previous events, seeing members of the Roy family squabble over who is the preferred successor.

Episode four of Succession saw a familiar face show up to pay homage to Logan Roy. Ron Petkus, who we last saw in season 3 episode 6 “What it Takes” is back, but who plays the conservative political donor?

Stephen Root is one of the most notable character actors on screen currently, although his appearance as Petkus is very limited, he makes perfect use of that time, standing out as one of the most memorable but brief parts of whatever episode he’s in.

Image via HBO

The actor has been in the game for a long time, nearly 35 years, (making his debut in 1988’s Crocodile Dundee II), and is known for his roles in Hollywood movies such as Milton in Office Space and Gordon in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story as well as having notable roles in recent hits such as Get Out. He also makes a regular appearance alongside Bill Hader in another HBO series, Barry, as Monroe Fuches. Coincidentally, Barry is also starting it’s fourth season.

Will Root be making any more appearances in Succession? It’s unlikely. The show has seven episodes left before it concludes for good, and the show’s writers will probably want to focus on the main drama of the story. That probably won’t bother Root much, as he seems busy enough as it is.