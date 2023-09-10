The billionaire has shared little about his wife during their lengthy marriage.

Best known as one of the “sharks” on Shark Tank, Mark Cuban is continually open with the public about his business endeavors. In addition to being a television personality, he owns the Dallas Mavericks and is co-owner of 2929 Entertainment. In contrast to his entrepreneurial initiatives, Cuban has revealed little about his personal life over the years, including information about his wife, Tiffany Stewart.

So, let’s dive into what we know about Cuban’s wife.

The couple met at the gym

In a 2000 interview with Forbes, Cuban offered very little information on his relationship with Stewart. However, he did share that the couple met at a Dallas gym. At the time of the article, Stewart was just 28 years old and worked in advertising.

Over a decade her senior and three years into their relationship, Cuban refused to discuss marriage. “That’s a no-win question for me,” he said to the interviewer.

She chose to spend modestly

Despite dating a billionaire, Stewart didn’t spend money on frivolous items. According to PEOPLE, she told The New York Times in 2000 that she considered herself and Cuban to be middle class. Cuban purchased a mansion for the couple, which Stewart called “impractical.” At the time, she drove around in a Honda.

Stewart and Cuban married in 2002

The couple’s modesty continued into their marriage. Cuban and Stewart tied the knot in Barbados in 2002. My Plainview reported that just 20 people attended the nuptials, which got moved to Barbados after a storm threatened to hit their original location in Jamaica. Their wedding planner, Russell Holloway, described the ceremony saying:

“It was a very traditional, very elegant, beautiful wedding and reception.”

Cuban’s proposal involved fast food

If you thought their wedding couldn’t be less pretentious, what until you hear about Cuban’s proposal! He recently shared a small detail about their special moment in an interview with sports broadcaster Rachel Nichols. After a Mavericks game, Nichols asked Cuban if he proposed to his wife in front of a “fairy tale castle,” as NBA player Luka Dončić did in July 2023.

Cuban laughed and responded with:

“Hell no. I was like, let’s go to Whataburger.”

.@Rachel__Nichols : "What do you get Luka as a wedding present?"@mcuban : "I don't know."



Nichols: "Did you propose like that with a fairy tale castle behind you?"



Cuban: "Hell no. I was like, let's go Whataburger." 😅pic.twitter.com/9alr1FGW6b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 12, 2023

Cuban and Stewart have three children

A year after they tied the knot, Stewart started popping out kids. Together, the couple have two daughters, Alexis and Alyssa, and a son, Jake. Like they lived before their kids came along, Cuban and Stewart work to make sure their children also live modestly and remain humble.

In 2020, the Shark Tank host described their parenting style:

“I’m not the dad that’s like, ‘Oh, you’re mad at me? Let me buy you a Ferrari. My 16-year-old is trying to get a car, and they’re like, ‘She got Mercedes. She got a Lexus.’ I’m like, ‘You’re getting a Volvo. And if you do really well in class this year, it’ll be a new Volvo and not a 10-year-old Volvo.'”

He elaborated further on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in a rare 2022 interview that includes his wife’s perspective.

“I’m not the type of dad, and my wife is the same way, where we’re just bringing home presents, and you don’t have to do anything. We’re really consistent in telling them that they have to accomplish these things on their own. You don’t want to be Mark Cuban’s son or daughter your entire life. And I think they’ve really taken on to that.”

The couple splurge occasionally

Even though they aren’t typically over-the-top, that doesn’t mean Cuban and Stewart never splurge. For example, Cuban surprised his wife with a massive party for her 40th birthday in 2012. According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, the entrepreneur invited 100 guests to their home for a private Jon Bon Jovi concert.

Jack Ingram opened for Bon Jovi, who then played all his biggest hits, including “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” The musician also gifted Stewart a Cartier watch engraved with a special birthday message.

Stewart is a philanthropist

While Stewart started her career in advertising, it’s believed that she now works in philanthropy. According to an article published by Parade in July 2023, she’s involved with several organizations, including Hoops’ n Hopes and the Mays Foundation.