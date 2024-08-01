Who was Naomi related to on ‘Claim To Fame?’

Huzzah! After four episodes of Claim To Fame season 3, a contestant has finally guessed one of the celebrity relatives correctly. In a shocking turn of events, Adam took out his ally, Naomi, at the guess-off at the end of episode 4, resulting in a great deal of drama throughout the mansion. Needless to say, this might have been the best episode yet…

Earlier in the episode, the seven remaining contestants competed in a lie detector challenge, with the two losers of the challenge, Adam and Hud, ending up in the bottom two and ultimately vulnerable. With Adam chosen to be the guesser, it was assumed that he would try to take out Dedrick — with a strong inkling that he is related to either Michael Jackson or Randy Jackson — however, with the help of Hud, there was a last-minute plan to blindside Naomi.

Guessing correctly, Adam ultimately took out the strategic mastermind of the house, resulting in dropped jaws from hosts Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas, as well as the remaining contestants. Because of this, viewers who have yet to tune into episode 4 have just one burning question: Who was Naomi related to anyways?

Naomi’s celebrity relative is Molly Ringwald

When Gracie Lou pulled Naomi’s clue from the wine cellar earlier in the season, it was revealed that her celebrity relative was a part of the “Brat Pack,” consisting of Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald and more iconic stars from the 80s. With Gracie Lou sharing said clue with some of her fellow contestants before her elimination, they were able to join forces and pinpoint that Naomi is related to Ringwald, learning just moments after the guess-off at the end of episode 4 that she is her first cousin once removed.

After receiving a tear-jerking video message from Ringwald, Naomi shared with her fellow contestants that the Sixteen Candles star’s family had raised her growing up, causing her to spend a lot of time with Ringwald in her youth. How sweet is that?

Nonetheless, who are the six remaining contestants related to? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of Claim To Fame season 3 each and every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on ABC. Based on some social media sleuthing, there are still some A-list celebrities who are yet to be revealed…

