Who was Zheng Yi Sao, the Pirate Queen in ‘Our Flag Means Death’ season 2?

Our favorite queer pirates have finally returned in Our Flag Means Death, emerging victorious after a fierce battle against the clock, and thank goodness for that. The entertainment world just wasn’t the same without Stede and Ed gracing our screens, sowing chaos wherever they go, with the perfect blend of comedy and heart-wrenching existentialism.

Even with only three episodes released so far, it’s evident the series has taken a more intense turn, while still retaining its signature hilarity. We delve into Edward’s existential crisis and depression, and are introduced to one of the most ruthless yet interesting pirates ever featured on the show: Zheng Yi Sao.

Much like the other pirates introduced in Our Flag Means Death, Zheng Yi Sao draws inspiration from a real-life buccaneer, whose impact on the world of piracy is still felt today. You’re familiar with Edward Teach, Calico Jack, and Anne Bonny; now, get ready to delve into the story of this Chinese empress.

Who was Zheng Yi Sao?

Images via MAX and Wikipedia Creative Commons

Normally, shows that integrate a piece of history into their story – whether it’s Our Flag Means Death, Black Sails, or even One Piece – tend to incorporate historically accurate facts into the narrative. We’ve already been introduced to some details regarding the real Zheng Yi Sao, portrayed by Ruibo Qian. We know she was a Chinese pirate who – allegedly – conquered China, but many of the specifics about her life have been omitted from the story for the sake of the fictional series.

Zheng Yi Sao, though widely known by her pirate name, was actually born as Shi Yang or Shi Xianggu in 1775 in Guangdong during the Qing Dynasty. In 1801, she married the famous pirate Zheng Yi, becoming known as Zheng Yi Sao, which ultimately meant “the wife of Zheng Yi.” Despite her name becoming synonymous with her husband, her influence extended far beyond his fame, especially after he passed away just a few years later.

The female pirate took control of the entire fleet previously led by her husband, composed of the gigantic Guangdong Pirate Confederation that was 50,000 strong. She successfully led the fleet until 1810, the year she surrendered to the Qing authorities to avoid prosecution. At around 68 years of age, Zheng Yi Sao passed away peacefully, leaving behind a prosperous life, and died of natural causes – a rarity among pirates.

During her time as one of the most feared pirates at sea, she faced some of the largest fleets in the world, including those of the East India Company and the Portuguese Empire. This earned her a reputation as one of the most formidable powerhouses on the open ocean, and established her as the most successful female pirate of all time.

While we don’t yet know where her story will lead, we’ve already seen Zheng Yi Sao as an incredibly multifaceted character, capable of sending chills up our spines. Yet, in good ol’ OFMD fashion, she is also very human and emotional. Personally, I can’t wait to see more.