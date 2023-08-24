Do we have an ‘Our Flag Means Death’ season 2 release date?

Our Flag Means Death, the fan-favorite LGBTQ+ show that has seemingly been flying under its own network’s radar ever since it premiered, is finally coming back for a second outing. Granted, we’ve known that the series got renewed since last year, but more often than not, renewals haven’t felt real for fans until they’re officially announced. The continued lack of updates from Max is the main cause for this, and if it weren’t for the occasional words of comfort and reassurance from the show’s writers and actors, viewers would’ve lost hope already.

Past woes aside, David Jenkins’ pirate comedy will indeed be back with new episodes, to hopefully heal the wounds left by season one’s heartbreaking finale. The last time we saw the crew of the Revenge, most were stranded on an island, while Jim (Vico Ortiz) and Frenchie (Joel Fry) became captives of a despaired Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). With Rhys Darby’s Stede on his way to make things right, season two will naturally focus on the Gentleman Pirate’s journey to win back Blackbeard’s heart.

So, when is Our Flag Means Death coming back? That’s the question on everyone’s minds at the moment, but it is with much sadness that I have to report that we have no exact release date yet. That said, there’s no need to curse the heavens just yet, as we do have a time frame for when the show will return.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 release window

Screengrab via Max

Amid the collective fan despondency caused by Max’s usual silence, David Jenkins — Our Flag Means Death‘s creator and executive producer — answered our prayers back in July, by giving us season two’s release window. According to him, and as confirmed today by Vanity Fair, fans can expect the new season to debut this October.

It was a bold move for Jenkins to announce it before Max said anything on the matter publicly. Or perhaps it just slipped out? It happens sometimes. Anyway, whatever the case may be, Jenkins’ confirmation of a Fall release sent loyal fans into a state of euphoria, as they found out that season two will be dropping sooner than anticipated.

In fairness, it’s been such an excruciatingly long wait for Our Flag Means Death enthusiasts, that any bit of information is welcomed with arms wide open. They better get used to this feeling, though, as there will surely be a lot more to come in the next few weeks. Fingers crossed that an exact released date drops soon.