Who will compete on the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’ The star-studded cast, revealed

These fan favorite islanders are trying their luck at love for a second (or third) time!

After months and months of speculation, Love Island: All Stars will finally grace our television screens on January 15, bringing together fan favorite islanders from the U.K. version of the beloved competition series to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time) in a show unlike anything we have seen before. Needless to say, we seriously cannot contain our excitement!

Love Island: All Stars will replace the winter season of Love Island (which typically takes place in the stunning South African villa), with Mike Spencer, the creative director of the Love Island franchise, spilling all of the nitty gritty details in a statement.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

With the announcement of this soon-to-be hit show, Love Island viewers were left with dozens of burning questions, but one of said questions trumped them all: Who will compete on the inaugural season Love Island: All Stars?

With stars like Chloe Burrows from Love Island season 7, Faye Winter from Love Island season 7, Joe Garratt from Love Island season 5, Kaz Crossley from Love Island season 4, Kem Cetinay from Love Island season 3, and more rumored to hit the villa, the cast was finally announced today (January 8) and it is not what we expected — keep scrolling to see for yourself…

The All Star Islanders are on their way ⭐️



Say hello to some familiar faces in less than 24 hours… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/o8McpwCqGJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 7, 2024

Shared via the official Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts for the Love Island franchise, the following islanders will compete on the inaugural season Love Island: All Stars.

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Jake Cornish — Love Island season 7

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Filled with exes and former flings, this show is sure to be a smash hit (and to be packed with drama). To catch the highly-anticipated premiere for yourself, tune into ITV2 on January 15 — you will not regret it…