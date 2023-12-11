Where will the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars’ take place?

After months and months of anticipation, Love Island: All Stars is set to grace our television screens this January, bringing together fan-favorite islanders to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time) in a show unlike anything we have seen from the franchise before.

While nothing is confirmed, the rumored cast consists of the following islanders, according to outlets like Cosmopolitan, The Standard, Goss.ie, and more.

Chloe Burrows — Love Island season 7

Faye Winter — Love Island season 7

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Joe Garratt — Love Island season 5

Kaz Crossley — Love Island season 4

Kem Cetinay — Love Island season 3

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Megan Barton-Hanson — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Michael Griffiths — Love Island season 7

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Ovie Soko — Love Island season 5

Paige Thorne — Love Island season 8

Samira Mighty — Love Island season 4

Theo Campbell — Love Island season 3

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

With the rumored cast aside, Mike Spencer — the creative director of the Love Island franchise — dished about all of the details surrounding the spin-off in a statement, ultimately revealing, “It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

As mentioned, fan-favorite islanders will be “heading back to the stunning South African villa” for Love Island: All Stars, but what exactly does this location entail? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

While Love Island is typically set in Mallorca, Spain for the Summer series, the Winter series will take place in Franschhoek, South Africa instead, which is located near Cape Town.

Assumed that Love Island: All Stars will film at the same location as Love Island: South Africa (which took place from February to April of 2021), Independent reports that “The villa itself sits on the 25-acre estate of Ludus Magnus, and overlooks the Franschhoek valley and nearby mountains. A number of luxury hotels are situated in the surrounding area, and the region is known for the production of fine wines.”

As for what the actual facility entails, the villa “features a large swimming pool at its center, with an exterior kitchen area joined adjacently. The villa also includes a gym, and the ever-popular ‘hideaway’ room, featuring a sign that reads ‘Get Sexy’ hanging above the bed… The villa also has a fire pit, with a South African barbecue.”

Based on the way that this luxury compound sounds, the fan-favorite islanders returning for Love Island: All Stars are in for a treat!

Nonetheless, be sure to mark your calendars, because the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars is coming this January — it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!