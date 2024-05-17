Who wins ‘The Challenge’ season 40? The winner and fellow finalists, leaked

Warning: the following article contains potential spoilers for The Challenge season 40. Scroll at your own risk…

Season 38 of The Challenge (Ride or Dies) had contestants competing in teams of two with their “Ride or Die” — an ally they chose before the season began — and season 39 of The Challenge (Battle for a New Champion) had contestants who have been on the hit competition show before — but have not emerged as victorious — compete against one another individually, season 40 of The Challenge brings something brand new to the table.

The Challenge season 40 will be called Battle of the Eras, bringing the “best of the best” from different eras of the beloved competition series together to fight for the victory. With Era 1 consisting of individuals from seasons 1 through 10, Era 2 consisting of individuals from seasons 11 through 20, Era 3 consisting of individuals from seasons 21 through 30, and Era 4 consisting of individuals from seasons 31 through 40, challengers both old and young will be vying for the cash prize, sure to show viewers how much the game has changed over the years. We all remember the “old school” versus “new school” debate on Survivor: Winners at War, right?

While We Got This Covered has previously reported about the filming location and dates, the host, the cast, and more surrounding The Challenge season 40, we were unable to pinpoint a winner. Now that filming has officially come to a close, we know which man and woman ended up bringing home the bacon. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Jordan Wiseley and Rachel Robinson win The Challenge season 40

First Place Champions:

Jordan Wiseley (The Real World: Portland) ERA 3



Rachel Robinson (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) ERA 1 pic.twitter.com/TXwUJUn7IA — GamerVev (@GamerVev) May 16, 2024

According to spoilers shared by @PinkRose via Vevmo, the elimination order for The Challenge season 40 is as follows:

Nurys Mateo eliminated by Olivia Kaiser

Paulie Calafiore eliminated by Theo Campbell

Amanda Garcia eliminated by Nia Moore

Leroy Garret eliminated by Tony Raines

Katie Cooley eliminated by Aneesa Ferreira

Mark Long eliminated by Derrick Konsinski

Kellyanne Judd eliminated by Cara Maria Sorbello

Brandon Nelson eliminated by Ryan Kehoe

Jodi Weatherton eliminated by Averey Tressler

Tony Raines eliminated by Darrell Taylor

Horacio Gutierrez eliminated by Derrick Konsinski

Aneesa Ferreira eliminated by Jenny West

Emily Schromm eliminated by Tina Barta

CT Tamburello eliminated by Nehemiah Clark

Brad Fiorenza eliminated by Cory Wharton

Jonna Mannion eliminated by Rachel Robinson

Darrell Taylor eliminated by Kyland Young

Derrick Kosinski eliminated by Cory Wharton

Tina Barta eliminated by Michele Fitzgerald

Averey Tressler eliminated by Rachel Robinson

Kaycee Clark eliminated by Tori Deal

Devin Walker eliminated by Kyland Young

Ryan Kehoe eliminated by Johnny Bannanas

Nia Moore eliminated by Michele Fitzgerald

Purged: Laurel Stucky and Nehemiah Clark

Theo Campbell eliminated by Johnny Bananas

Olivia Kaiser eliminated by Michele Fitzgerald

Josh Martinez eliminated by Cory Wharton

Aviv Melmed eliminated by Jenny West

Cory Wharton eliminated by Derek Chavez

Cara Maria Sorbello eliminated by Tori Deal

Because of this, the final four men who competed in the final were Kyland Young, Johnny Bananas, Derek Chavez, and Jordan Wiseley, and the final four women who competed in the final were Tori Deal, Michele Fitzgerald, Jenny West, and Rachel Robinson. These eight challengers traveled from Vietnam to Singapore for said final, where Jordan and Rachel ultimately emerged as victorious.

As far as the fellow finalists go, Kyland and Tori finished fourth, Bananas and Michele finished third, and Jenny and Derek finished second. It is unclear how exactly the final unfolded — as well as whether or not it was a blowout by Jordan and Rachel — but we are excited to see it air on our television screens nonetheless. Plus, shoutout to Jordan for expanding upon his impressive number of Challenge victories!

