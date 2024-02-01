Who won ‘The Traitors U.K.’ season 2?

The second season of the U.K edition of the psychological game show has had viewers screaming at their television, but who came out on top?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Traitors season 2

From bringing us the legend that is Diane, to Jazatha Christie delighting the nation with his understated detective skills, season 2 of the U.K. edition of The Traitors captivated its viewers.

Sadly for all those whose only pleasure during dry January was the show, it’s now come to an end after four captivating weeks that saw millions of Brits shouting at the Faithful from our living rooms. A tense finale gave us one of the most incredible endings to any reality television series ever, and showed off just why this seemingly simple game about lying has managed to become a cultural phenomenon.

If you missed the dramatic ending and need to know if mastermind traitor Harry managed to fend off the nation’s favorite Jaz and earn himself the entire prize pot, then read on to find out who wins The Traitors season 2, U.K edition!

Who wins The Traitors season 2?

Image via BBC One

A picture can say a thousand words, and the header for this section of the article tells us the whole story. The Traitors season 2 was won by baby-faced army man Harry Clarke. The unassuming 22-year-old played a fantastic game, with his name barely being mentioned throughout the series. If it weren’t for eagle-eyed Jaz, he might have gone the whole game without attracting any suspicion.

Aside from Harry’s incredible tactical display, he was also smart enough to bring along his closest friend in the castle to the final: Mollie. As the two youngest in the group, the disability model formed a tight friendship with Harry, but her trusting nature ended up costing her a share of the winnings (approximately $120,000 overall, so roughly $60,000 for her).

In the dramatic finale, the third finalist Jaz elected to carry on the game as he believed Harry wasn’t Faithful. This was the culmination of days of excellent gameplay which saw him unmask the season’s villain Paul as a Traitor. Jaz wasn’t just great at deduction, but understood the social aspect of the game, and ensured he kept his suspicions about the incredibly popular Harry to himself. However, his gamble didn’t pay off in the end, as Mollie elected to remove Jaz from the game, leaving just herself and Harry.

It was clearly a gut-wrenching experience to find out her best friend in the house had not only been lying to her, but had also just cost her a share of the sizable prize pot. However, in interviews she has done since the finale aired, Mollie has praised the show’s mental health team, and discussed how their support helped her to bounce back from the betrayal.

Who is Harry Clarke, the winner of The Traitors season 2?

Image via BBC

Clarke is an army engineer who hails from Slough, a town just outside of London most famous for being the setting for The Office U.K. He comes from a large family, and in interviews has claimed having so many brothers and sisters helped him with his win, which anybody from a large family will be able to see the logic of.

He also spoke about getting into the mindset of a Traitor, and believing his lies, stating:

“Maybe I’m just a bit of a psycho because I would just tell myself, ‘You’re not doing anything wrong, you’re Faithful anyway’. So I convinced myself I’m a Faithful because at the end of the day I’m the game master that has to murder to keep the game going.”

He also lifted the lid on his deception of Mollie, which led to a Shakespearean final few moments:

“In that moment I’ve come this far as a Traitor. I can’t just turn around now and be like, ‘I am one’ and give up on the game, because I’ve done so much to get to that point. Why would I have just thrown it all down the drain there? Mollie’s been amazing, she’s given me that reassurance that it’s just a game and, like, you played it so much better… She believes I played it so much better than her and I deserved it.”

Clarke only recently received his winnings, and said he wants to treat his large family. The amateur boxer has also made noises about getting involved in a celebrity fight. If he’s as good with his hands as he is with his lies, we hope he gets a shot!