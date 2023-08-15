Who won week 2’s Power of Veto on ‘Big Brother 25?’

The Power of Veto was on the line for the second time in this season of "Big Brother."

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Big Brother 25 week 2.

With almost two weeks in the books, the Power of Veto was up for grabs for the second time in Big Brother 25. And we’ve got the results!

Although the episode has yet to air, the Power of Veto was already contested for, and the ceremony went down on Monday afternoon. So, if you want to wait until Wednesday’s episode to see how things shook out regarding Hisam Goueli’s nominees, here’s your second and final warning — don’t read any further!

When Hisam snagged the Head of Household after Thursday night’s live episode, he fixated on two targets: outgoing HoH Reilly Smedley and the 34-year-old stay-at-home dad, Cameron Hardin. Hisam eventually nominated the two “Handful” alliance members.

Then, the three battled it out in the Power of Veto competition alongside America Lopez, Matt Klotz, and Blue Kim — the three names randomly chosen during the selection process. Like usual, the live feeds cut during the competition (we’ll watch what transpired on Wednesday’s episode) and when they returned, Hisam donned the Golden Power of Veto.

Hisam continues to be the only Big Brother 25 contestant to win a Veto comp; he triumphed last week during Reilly’s reign, and elected to keep Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon on the block. In fact, Hisam has won three of the four major traditional competitions thus far, as he placed second behind Reilly in the first clash for HoH.

He’s a serious competition threat, and it’ll be interesting to see how that’ll shape his game (a backdoor looming, perhaps?).

Big Brother 25’s Power of Veto ceremony played out as well

We also know what Hisam decided to do with the Power of Veto.

When the feeds returned on Monday afternoon, we learned that Hisam kept his nominations the same. Barring some sort of twist that could shake up eviction night, either Reilly or Cameron is destined to be the second person evicted from Big Brother 25, and the third overall to leave the game.

It’s worth noting that another Handful member wasn’t eligible to be the replacement nominee — Jag Bains — due to Jared Fields sending him to the “Nether Region.” But, even if one of the two nominees managed to claw themselves off of an eviction chair, Jag likely wouldn’t have been chosen in their stead.

So, who is going home?

It’s clear Reilly is at the top of Hisam’s hit list. She told several houseguests that she’d nominate Hisam, and the physician is privy to that knowledge. At the time of this article’s publication, it definitely looks like Reilly’s facing an uphill battle; if the vote was held right now, the week-one HoH be joining Julie Chen Moonves for her post-game interview.