Why did Kathie Lee Gifford leave the ‘Today’ show?

After 11 years of entertaining audiences alongside Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford departed from NBC’s TODAY show. Since Kotb herself has also recently left the program, fans are wondering why Gifford took the same path back in 2019.

Before quitting the show, Gifford had been a staple of TODAY‘s fourth hour for over a decade, bringing her unique blend of humor, candor, and warmth to millions of viewers each weekday morning. Her chemistry with co-host Kotb was undeniable, creating a dynamic duo that resonated with audiences across the nation. The pair’s genuine friendship and ability to tackle lighthearted and serious topics made their segment a fan favorite.

However, in 2019, Kotb was tasked with holding the reigns of TODAY’s fourth hour as Gifford left to pursue other endeavors. She would be joined by Jenna Bush Hager, who took Gifford’s place. Even so, the split marked the end of an era for TODAY, as we still miss the unique partnership Gifford and Kotb forged during their time at NBC. So, why did she decided to split the duo in 2019?

Kathie Lee Gifford departed from Today on good terms

Kathie Lee Gifford’s decision to leave TODAY was not made lightly or hastily. In fact, she had approached her bosses about leaving nearly two years before her final appearance on the show. Gifford cited her desire to pursue other creative endeavors as the primary reason for her departure.

As Gifford explained on the show, her passion for artistic pursuits, including writing and starring in films, as well as creating music, had been growing stronger over the years. In her words:

“All these other projects have been bubbling up in me, and so exciting — the movies and music and just so many wonderful things. And I need the time for them to do them properly.”

Gifford’s departure was initially planned for April 2018, which would have marked her 10-year anniversary on the show. However, due to some internal changes at NBC, which were connected to Matt Lauer’s sexual misconduct allegations, she agreed to postpone her exit. This decision allowed her to continue working on her projects while remaining with TODAY for another year.

Gifford’s decision was also influenced by personal factors. Following the passing of her husband, Frank Gifford, in 2015, she began reassessing her priorities and future goals. This life-changing event played a significant role in her choice to leave TODAY and focus on new creative endeavors. As she emphasizes, “If you’re not being artistic, you die on the vine.”

After TODAY, Gifford embraced her creative energy wholeheartedly. In 2020, Gifford wrote the screenplay for and starred in the movie Then Came You alongside Craig Ferguson. She also released several books, including 2022’s The God of the Way, accompanying her film The Way. In short, Gifford’s transition from daily television to a more diverse array of projects allowed her to explore her passions more fully, including acting, directing, producing, and writing. In 2021, Gifford’s contributions to the entertainment industry were recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a testament to her enduring impact and versatility in show business.

