Why did Megan Barton-Hanson unexpectedly leave ‘Love Island Games?’

Premiering on November 1, Love Island Games has been airing Sundays through Fridays on Peacock, and with familiar faces like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler and more returning to our television screens for the second time, we seriously cannot get enough!

According to the network, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from the British, Australian, and American versions of Love Island, giving former contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With hot new bombshells arriving every few episodes, from Courtney Boerner to Zeta Morrison to Deb Chubb, one woman in particular really made a splash upon her arrival (no pun intended). This woman was the one and only Megan Barton-Hanson from season 4 of Love Island: UK, who arrived on day two alongside Johnny Middlebrooks, the ex-boyfriend of Cely Vazquez — yikes!

After winning a duel against Jess Losurdo of Love Island: Australia, Megan found herself coupled up with Steph Blackos of Love Island: France to begin her journey, but her head began to turn as soon as Kyra Green of Love Island USA entered the villa on day five.

The duo instantaneously formed a connection with one another, with Kyra choosing to couple up with Megan during the re-coupling ceremony that was to follow. “I want to couple up with this person because, coming into the villa, I feel like right off the bat, I kinda had a genuine connection with them. It was just easy to talk to them and felt like something I could see over time turning maybe into something,” she gushed.

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Megan and Kyra, things took a turn when Megan’s ex-boyfriend — Eyal Booker, also from season 4 of Love Island: UK — entered the villa. Hinting that she wanted to rekindle their romance, Kyra was extremely hurt when she found out about the flirtatiousness that occurred between Megan and Eyal, however, this drama was rather short-lived (for reasons out of their control).

In the November 12 episode of Love Island Games, longtime Love Island narrator Iain Stirling nonchalantly mentioned that Megan had left the villa once and for all, leaving viewers with just one burning question — why?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Why did Megan Barton-Hanson unexpectedly leave ‘Love Island Games?’

Screengrab via Peacock

When Iain announced Megan’s departure, he shared with the viewers that she had left Love Island Games due to medical reasons, with Kyra reinforcing the fact that her partner had been ill for the days leading up to her untimely exit. “I’m okay. It’s mean definitely upsetting… We’re just obviously on different pages, and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here,” Kyra dished in the dressing room.

While her medical reasons were never explained in detail on the beloved competition series, Megan opened up her health struggles on social media back in September, explaining to her over one million followers she had been suffering from pelvic inflammatory disease. “I’d never heard of it, but think I may have had my first experience. I’ve not had pain/fever quite like it. The last 5 days have been hell… If you have good Essex/London-based gynecologist recommendation, please let me know, or any tips or remedies for the pain and to stop it from reoccurring,” she shared via Instagram.

While Megan Barton-Hanson is already missed in the villa, we wish her a quick recovery!

To see how the rest of the season plays out, despite Megan being out of the villa for good, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.