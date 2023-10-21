While Marina Perera and Joan Vassos both self-eliminated from The Golden Bachelor to be there for their families back home, Sandra Mason is truly a different breed.

During the pickleball group date, which featured guest appearances from Bachelor Nation‘s Jesse Palmer, Trista Sutter, and Joey Graziadei, it was revealed that Sandra skipped her daughter’s wedding to be on The Golden Bachelor – how crazy is that?

When the lead of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, heard the shocking news, he insisted that he and Sandra FaceTime her daughter during their one-on-one time. Complete with technical difficulties, the call was as adorable as can be, ultimately earning the 75-year-old the group date rose.

Even though she already had received a rose for herself, Sandra skipped the rose ceremony later that evening after falling ill, and the viewer got to see numerous clips of her lying in her bed – poor Sandra!

How did the retired executive assistant get so sick in a matter of hours, so badly that she had to skip the rose ceremony?

Why did Sandra Mason miss the rose ceremony on episode 4 of The Golden Bachelor?

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

As seen within episode 4, a group of the remaining women played a spicy game of “Never Have I Ever” within the mansion, taking a bite of ice cream every time have done one of the risqué things mentioned by their peers.

April Kirkwood won, even admitting to getting down and dirty in a vehicle on numerous occasions. “Front seat, back seat, on the steering wheel,” she revealed while guzzling down her pint of ice cream, garnering a roar of laughter from the women seated around her.

Also during the game, Sandra took quite a few bites of ice cream herself, even disclosing that she has hooked up with someone within her workplace – how wild is that?

Unfortunately, admitting in a confessional that she is lactose intolerant, Sandra found herself too ill to attend the rose ceremony later that evening after devouring her pint of ice cream.

Nonetheless, will Sandra Mason steal Gerry Turner’s heart in the end? Catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT (as well as new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise at 9pm ET/PT) every Thursday on ABC to find out.

With only six women remaining (Sandra Mason, Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, Faith Martin, Ellen Goltzer, and Susan Noles), things are starting to heat up…