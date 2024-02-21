Why did Survivor’s ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano sign on for ‘Deal or No Deal Island?’

What a time to be alive for Survivor fans! “Boston Rob” Mariano is back on our television screens. But, this time, he’s living the island life as part of another franchise — Deal or No Deal Island. Boston Rob has played Survivor five times with his third venture, season 22’s Redemption Island, being a winning effort. He and his wife, Amber Mariano, also competed in seasons 7 and 11 of The Amazing Race. We last saw him compete during Survivor Winners at War in 2020, and his last race around the world aired in 2007. So, it’s been a minute since Boston Rob played in Survivor, and it’s closing in on two decades since he tried his hands at another franchise.

Recommended Videos

So, he joined a crop of reality TV newbies as they took on NBC’s resurrection and overhaul of Deal or No Deal, which is set to premiere on February 26. But, why did Boston Rob choose to be a part of the inaugural season of a brand-new competition show?

Boston Rob rides again

We saw with Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling was recently drawn to The Traitors US because it was a new challenge. And it sounds like Boston Rob had the same line of thinking. He spoke about Deal or No Deal Island with his former fellow Survivor castaway Rob Cesternino on the latter’s Rob Has a Podcast.

Boston Rob said that he had been a fan of Deal or No Deal since its inception in the mid-2000s. “That combined with the fact that this is a new show, something that’s never been done before,” he said.

“We didn’t even know the rules until we got out to the island,” the “Robfather” continued. “So, trying to figure out the strategy for the first time, being a part of the inaugural season, and having the element of chance and luck combined with strategy and competition on a tropical island somewhere. It just kind of rang true to me, and I said you know what, this is something I want to be a part of.”

Boston Rob was asked if another reason he joined the cast was knowing he’d play against a field of rookie reality competitors. He admitted that it was a thought in his mind — that he’d have a major experience advantage. But, he also pointed to the fact that he’s a famous Survivor threat, which instantly put a target on his back.

Still, the format of the game isn’t like Survivor, and Boston Rob said a group of contestants couldn’t team up and vote him out, like what happened three times in the past. “This is not Survivor,” Boston Rob said. “So, it’s not like an alliance where they can gang up and vote me out. That’s not a part of this show. So, to be a part of something where potentially I can control my own destiny, and I have a shot, it’s appealing.”

Boston Rob also brought up his age – 48 – and said that he was the “old guy on the show,” which may have helped minimize his threat level as well.

Will Boston Rob continue appearing in reality competition shows?

So, it’s all well and good that Boston Rob will star on Deal or No Deal Island. But, was this a one-and-done thing? With Survivor legends Cirie Fields, Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick all signing on for The Traitors, and notorious Survivor notable Johnny Fairplay recently appearing on House of Villains, there’s no doubt Boston Rob’s manager has been fielding phone calls.

Well, Rob Cesternino asked Boston Rob if playing Deal or No Deal Island “reignited” his reality competition juices, and he admitted that it did — “a little bit.”

“Everybody’s watching The Traitors now,” Boston Rob said. “There’s a lot of past Survivor contestants on it. Sandra was over in Australia doing Survivor Australia before that. I don’t know. I think there’s a little bit of a resurgence of reality competition stuff, and I think it’s entertaining. So, yeah. I’m happy to be off the couch.”

“So, you’re open?” Rob Cesternino followed up.

“Hey, you never know, Rob,” he replied. “If it’s the right thing, you know?”

Rob Cesternino finished the interview by asking him directly about House of Villains, and Boston Rob played aloof. It was confirmed last month that E!’s newest competition property will return for a second season after the success of its opening iteration. And since it’s a cast brimming with reality villains, Boston Rob fits the mold perfectly, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Robfather’s next stop is the “Villains’ Lair.”