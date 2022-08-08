Why doesn’t Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ exist in the DC Universe?

The uninitiated might be surprised to learn that Neil Gaiman’s legendary graphic novel The Sandman is in DC Comics continuity, then why doesn’t the Netflix TV series exist in the DC Universe? The King of Dreams known as Dream/Morpheus doesn’t often find himself entangled in the lives of superheroes, but when the situation has called for it, he has interacted with the other characters in the comics. The live-action series is more closely related to reality, where DC characters exist but they’re works of fiction and not real heroes who fly around and save the day.

Gaiman explained in an interview with Variety that The Sandman eventually grew into its own universe that stood apart from the main DC Universe.

“The Sandman itself started out in the DC Universe, the comic, and then it just sort of wound up wandering off into its own place. Its world joined up more and more with our world and became less and less a world in which costumed crime fighters fly around and so on, which meant that by the time The Sandman finished, it had its own aesthetic which really wasn’t the DC Universe anymore.”

On Twitter, Neil Gaiman also responded to this question when asked if it was a contractual or a deliberate decision to remove the connection to the DC Universe, and the scribe said it was a choice. The original Sandman series wasn’t just DC Universe continuity, but it was the continuity circa 1988 and the series is set in modern times. It was much easier to say that this is Earth’s Sandman (Tom Sturridge) rather than meeting the movie version of Justice League.

A choice. It’s not just the DC Universe continuity. It’s the 1988 DC Universe continuity. This is set now. Should they have met the movie version of the Justice League? It’s much easier to say, it’s Earth Sandman, it’s 2022 and this is our story. (34 years is another Earth.) https://t.co/H1MIXYtqHo — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 5, 2022

With all the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery and their decision to cancel the Batgirl movie, it makes a lot of sense to keep Sandman separate. Continuity-wise, it’s unclear what’s happening in the DCEU. The fate of Flashpoint is uncertain, Henry Cavill hasn’t been confirmed as Superman, and there’s general confusion about its direction following the merger. WBD has stated that it wants to focus on its major DC properties and focus on big-budget cinematic experiences, but only time will tell if the plan will succeed. By keeping Sandman out of the chaos, the story can focus on the core plot without getting bogged down by confusing continuity.

The TV series avoided the moments where Dream meets up with other DC heroes with impressive expertise. When Dream is searching for his ruby in the graphic novel, he goes to Martian Manhunter and Mister Miracle for assistance. In season one, episode four, “A Hope In Hell,” Dream defeats Lucifer (Gwendoline Christe) in hell and reclaims his helm, and he’s able to use the helm to find the ruby directly, transporting to its location. John Dee was in Arkham Asylum in the comic books where he interacted with Batman rogue Scarecrow, but Netflix’s version saw John Dee (David Thewlis) hospitalized by his mother Ethel Cripps (Joely Kim Richardson) in her own personal confinement.

This isn’t to claim that there aren’t any references to DC Comics. In season one, episode eight, “Playing House,” Rose Walker’s (Vanesu Samunyai) brother Jed (Eddie Karanja) is seen watching the DC animated series Static Shock and wearing the T-shirt of the hero, and in the control room in Jed’s dream, there are action figures of the DC characters Batman, Wonder Woman, and Flash, and he’s sent to fight the Pied Piper, a Flash villain. Jed doesn’t actually interact with Pied Piper, but he hears his piper, and rats are sent to attack him.

The Sandman might not be part of the DCU continuity, but it’s nice to know there’s an appreciation for its DC roots.