Why is the darksaber heavy in ‘The Mandalorian?’

There are many fierce weapons in the Star Wars universe, with lightsabers and death stars that can obliterate planets, but no weapon is as mysterious as the darksaber. The darksaber first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, in the hands of Pre Vizsla. It has become a more popular weapon since being seen in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian.

Many people have taken possession of the darksaber in the Star Wars universe, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) wielding the weapon in The Mandalorian. Yet, he has had trouble using it since he obtained it in the second season of the show. Other people like Bo Katan-Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) manage to wield it with ease even though it seems to have some heft to it. So, why is the darksaber heavy, and why can some people wield it better than others?

What makes the darksaber heavy?

Screengrab via Disney Plus

First of all, the darksaber differs from a lightsaber in a few ways. First and foremost, everything other than the blade is made out of beskar, the same alloy that is used in Mandalorian armor. Like the lightsaber, the blade was produced from a crystal. However, the blade itself is connected to the wielder more so than the lightsaber, with the power of the blade changing depending on the feelings of the user.

It is revealed why Din Djarin has trouble wielding the blade in The Book of Boba Fett. When training with The Armorer, she informed him that he was fighting against the blade instead of against her, and that his focus was clouded. This would imply that if the user moved with the blade with a clear head, free of distractions, they would have an easier time swinging it around. This is evident when other people wield the blade, like Bo-Katan Kryze or Pre Vizsla.

Interestingly, the current flowing through the blade also changes depending on the user’s emotional state. If they are calm, so is the blade, and if they are enraged or distraught, the blade sparks dark electricity. As to why Din is having so much trouble with the blade, it could be because he feels guilty about betraying the Children of the Watch for taking off his helmet. Or, he could feel torn between keeping Grogu safe and being a part of the Children of the Watch.

Whatever Din’s reservations are, we hope he manages to get the therapy he needs to be able to wield the darksaber, or it will probably end up in the hands of somebody else pretty soon. You can watch Din Djarin with the darksaber in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.