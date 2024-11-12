‘I don’t need drama’: Kevin Costner’s simple reason for why he left Yellowstone

There’s been a fair share of drama surrounding Kevin Costner‘s decision to leave the hit series Yellowstone, and we’re now learning why the 69-year-old actor walked away from his leading role after five successful seasons.

The Oscar winner announced on Instagram on June 20 that he would not return to the show.

“I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future,” he said, adding, “I’ll see you at the movies.”

He gave some insight into his decision to leave, telling Deadline “there was no script” when he left the movie set of Horizon to film Yellowstone.

It’s no secret that he had a significant stake in the four-part movie saga. He’s invested $38 million of his own money to produce the film. However, he insists that he “made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong.”

Costner said he gave producers time to develop a filming plan, but the press portrayed him as a diva.

“What you read in the end was that I said, ‘Well, look, I’m doing my movie. If you want me to work a week because you want to kill me or whatever else, I can give you a week … I really didn’t have that week to give them, but I said, I’ll do that. And then they [spun that] into, I only wanted to work a week.”

‘Disappointed’ nobody defended him

He vented about the situation to People, saying, “I was disappointed that nobody on their side … ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven’t done?'”

His legal team has also refuted the claims that his schedule was problematic.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” his attorney, Marty Singer, told Puck News. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.

The actor has also criticized the production for trying to renegotiate his contract after he signed on to do seasons 5, 6, and 7. “In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we’ll do six,” he said.

‘I don’t need drama’

Costner says he’s now ready to move on from the “drama.” “I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away].”

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridon has addressed the speculation surrounding his exit. “My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone,” Sheridon told the Hollywood Reporter. “His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

