Kevin Costner’s dating life is heating up as girlfriend rumors swirl ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ return

Kevin Costner might be one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood now that his divorce from his wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, was finalized earlier this year. However, it doesn’t look like he’ll be single for long, as his dating life is already heating up again.

One woman who’s reportedly caught the Yellowstone actor’s eye is Today show host Hoda Kotb, 60. “With his bitter split behind him, Kevin’s made it known that he’s back in the hunt for a new romantic partner,” a source told Radar Online on Wednesday. “And he’s made it pretty clear his sights have zoomed in on also available Hoda!”

The internet has been buzzing about a possible romance between the two ever since Costner, 69, appeared on the Today show on June 20 to discuss his movie Horizon. He seemed to have chemistry with Kotb, who’s also single, and fans noted it.

Instagram/Today show

Kotb was grilled about dating rumors on Watch What Happens Live a month after Costner appeared on the show. “How do you feel about viewers ‘shipping’ you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month? And have the two of you connected since?” Bravo host Andy Cohen asked her during the July 9 episode. She seemed caught off guard by the question and responded, “Wait, what?”

‘Give the people what they want’

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

“The viewers want the two of you together,” Cohen replied. Kotb told the Bravo host she wasn’t aware of the rumors. But added coyly, “Well, if the viewers want it.” Kotb’s Today Show co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, was also present during the Bravo taping and urged her to “Give the people what they want.”

Several months later, Costner was questioned about Kotb on Entertainment Tonight. A reporter suggested that fans would love to see him and the Today host together during an Oct. 17 taping. “Well, look, I’m not on a national dating service. I appreciate the good will,” Costner said. “She’s been great to me… And she’s got a spark, and we’ve never had coffee together.”

He reportedly had a brief fling with singer Jewel, although he’s denied the rumors. “He’s been on several dates with women who are trusted and vetted by friends and is having some good rebound fun,” a source told Life and Style. The insider said that he’s “learned his lesson getting too carried away like he did with Jewel,” so he’s trying to keep private life quiet… for now.

