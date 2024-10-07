‘WHY they are doing this?!’: As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ships 2 perfect characters, viewers mourn an impending tragedy

Only a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 have aired, but I’m already super emotional, which is probably what the writers of the beloved ABC hospital drama intended. After finding out why Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) slapped Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), I’m shipping two amazing, flawless characters, along with many other fans… and I’m worried about what’s going to happen next.

Ever since the end of season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy, fans have wanted Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) to fall in love. There have been several instances when the interns seemed like they were about to kiss and they have definitely bonded over the intensity of working at Grey Sloan. Then, in the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere, Jules kissed Mika! It was a perfect moment that viewers had been waiting for, and it couldn’t have been more romantic. Okay, if it didn’t take place at a hospital, it would have been more romantic, but when you work such crazy long hours, you can’t help that.

wait because this scene is so intimate the way mika was so nervous and panicked but then immediately her and jules connected she felt better ??:$:&&: #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/gcargV9Eg2 — m (@kaisamelia) May 31, 2024

jules and mika from grey's anatomy pic.twitter.com/51kxo9P7KZ — sapphics like: (@sapphicslike) October 4, 2024

But, although these characters are the best and deserve all the happiness in the world, unfortunately, there’s a huge problem staring Grey’s Anatomy fans (and Jules/Mika shippers) in the face: Midori Francis isn’t staying on the show. In May 2024, fans learned that Jake Borelli and Francis are leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Season 21 will be their final season, and then that’s it. While viewers can hope to see them again in the future, that doesn’t always happen at Grey Sloan.

Viewers have shared their feelings on X about this totally unfair situation, and it’s even more painful considering that the writers have finally made all our dreams come true and allowed these beloved characters to date. While some intern crops have been blah, Jules and Mika are some of the best intern characters who have ever been on the show. They’re clever and ambitious, and I want them to work at Grey Sloan for many more years.

WHY they are doing this ?! If midori is leaving 😭 Ao3 writers i need you — Nic • Tøp is back (@Spooky_nico) May 31, 2024

showing us soft domestic jules and mika knowing it’ll all end eventually this season hurts ngl#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/y17JhifcMZ — lovelysapphic (@alovelysapphic) October 4, 2024

Given Francis’s upcoming exit, it’s hard to imagine this relationship working out, especially given the track record of Grey’s Anatomy when it comes to character exits. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and think about how the best doctors left the TV series… and let’s get upset all over again! Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) bailed on his new wife Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and went back to Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl). Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) epic love Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died after a brutal car crash. The wonderful Sandra Oh’s equally wonderful cardio surgeon Cristina Yang is thankfully still alive, but she moved to Switzerland, and we’re probably never going to see her again! So it’s no wonder fans are stressed out. Whether Mika moves away and never talks to Jules again or dies (let’s not think about that), either option is terrible.

Jules and Mika will likely break up because of Francis leaving the show, not because of a specific story decision on the writers’ part. But it’s still upsetting to think about all the time the characters will miss out on. Deadline reported that Francis wants to work on other projects, and I’ll be happy to watch her in whatever she is cast in next. But it’s hard not to wish that Jules and Mika had been given a real shot at love.

