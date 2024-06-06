Why was ‘All American: Homecoming’ canceled and how will that affect season 3?

The All American spinoff All American: Homecoming has been tragically canceled, which is particularly upsetting news considering The CW drama’s third season is airing this Summer. We’re going to miss seeing Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and the other well-written characters.

Both the spinoff and the original series do an impressive job telling stories about young athletes and the important people in their lives, from Coach Montes (Kamar de los Reyes) on All American to Simone’s romantic interests Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) and Lando Johnson (Martin Bobb-Semple). Now that All American: Homecoming is ending after season 3, we want to know why this sad decision was made, and what season 3 will be like.

What was the reason behind All American: Homecoming’s cancelation?

Screenshot via The CW

Deadline reported on June 5th, 2024 that All American: Homecoming had been canceled, and it seems to be because the ratings were lower than some other TV series on The CW. Deadline reported that since All American: Homecoming season 3 is airing in the summer months of 2024, that’s proof that the network wasn’t certain that it would garner high ratings. Also according to Deadline, The CW wants to include programming beyond shows aimed at young adults.

When The WB rebranded to The CW in 2006, The WB was known was the place for juicy, melodramatic, and obsession-worthy teen dramas, ranging from Gilmore Girls to Dawson’s Creek and Everwood. Over the past few years, The CW aired superhero dramas like Supergirl and Arrow. It never lost its branding as the spot for high schoolers caught in love triangles, ignoring every adult in their life, and seeming to never do their homework, though. One of the most popular CW dramas of the last little while was Riverdale, which featured plenty of storylines that were pretty hard to believe (but still fun to watch).

The fact that All American: Homecoming season 3 will be the end is sad news for viewers and the talented cast and crew. But since The CW has been planning a big programming change, it doesn’t seem that All American: Homecoming could be saved. In 2023, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that when Nexstar took over The CW, the network added shows like Sullivan’s Crossing and The Spencer Sisters that weren’t about teenagers.

How will All American: Homecoming‘s cancelation change season 3?

Screenshot via The CW

Now that we know there won’t be a season 4 of All American: Homecoming, we’re curious about the third and now final season.

Since season 3 has already been filmed and is airing this summer, the All American: Homecoming season 3 finale will be the series finale. Season 3 may end on a cliffhanger, and while that would usually be fun and exciting, that might mean that the ending is ultimately frustrating for fans. (But given the circumstances, we totally understand.)

It’s always too bad when a series is canceled and the showrunner, cast, and crew aren’t able to send the characters off the way that they would really want to. Since we know All American: Homecoming season 3 will be about Simone’s romantic choices, we can at least hope that she makes her big decision about who she wants to be with by the end of the third season.

Screenshot via The CW

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the showrunner of The CW series, said in an interview with TV Line, “Simone will continue to struggle with the messiness of her love life. That is a promise. Like with any college girl, that is going to continue to be at the heart of things, despite her best intentions.”

While we wish we could see more episodes after All American season 3, we can be sure the final episode will be as well-crafted as the rest of the show.

